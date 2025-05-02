People have been sharing the oddly specific rules they live by – 17 niche but brilliant commandments

Round Ups Ask Reddit

There are certain rules everyone has to follow, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make up your own.

Whether it’s just for fun, or perhaps it’s righting a societal wrong, it seems that lots of people live their lives by their own personal rulebook. And we know this because RayPetal22 put this question to the judicious folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s an oddly specific rule you follow in your life that nobody taught you, but you swear by it?’

Here are some of top rules it’s a good idea to follow…

1.

‘If I’m having a hard time absorbing information, I have to imagine explaining it to someone else who really doesn’t understand that sort of thing. I end up imagining whole scenarios and lessons, making the information stick way better than repeating it to myself.’

-Elesmira

2.

‘Draft the email before putting in the @. Guarantees you won’t accidentally hit send.’

-LeatherSwan1219

3.

‘Every few days, I check in on a different friend. I typically just send a simple “how’s it going?” with an article or meme attached that I think they’d find interesting. 99% of the time, everyone is fine or good, but man, when that 1% hits and someone is in the hospital or getting a divorce or moving across state lines and worried, I’m glad I checked in.’

-skinsnax

4.

‘Talk about people like they’ve wiretapped you. It’s not about being nice. It’s the idea that even if I do bitch and complain about someone, I want to at least be able to justify why I said it. I see too many people get caught up in venting and forget to check if they even believe what they’re saying. It’s a pretty simple rule, but it cuts out so much pointless internal drama and petty grudges.’

-NeonFraction

5.

‘If you don’t deal with it now the way you want to, you’re going to have to deal with it later in a way you don’t.’

-DeSlacheable

6.

‘If I have something nice to say I say it’

-angelrat17

7.

‘Don’t put it down, put it away.’

-13maven

8.

‘Relax and realize it’s not about you.’

-bigedthebad

9.