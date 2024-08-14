Politics elon musk Liz Truss

Liz Truss praised Elon Musk for standing up to British attacks on free speech and got owned into next year – 16 best reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 14th, 2024

We have absolutely no doubt that Liz Truss would have been running to be the leader of the Conservatives if she hadn’t publicly and humiliatingly lost her seat in Parliament.

Instead she’s become a useful idiot for the likes of Steve Bannon and Nigel Farage, as she travels around promoting her book of conspiracy theories and echoing the tropes of the Far Right on any stage that will have her.

Accordingly, she has fallen into step with Elon Musk, who has spent the last week spreading inflammatory nonsense about the UK – predicting civil war, sharing fake headlines about Keir Starmer’s plans for the rioters, and whipping up a frenzy against any attempt to prosecute the rioters.

Here’s how she interpreted all that.

I am appalled by the attacks on free speech in Britain and Europe. We can't be truly free without free speech. Good for @elonmusk and @X for standing up to these bullies.

She was recently at the Edinburgh Fringe, but we had no idea she was a comedian.

People had thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2