Liz Truss praised Elon Musk for standing up to British attacks on free speech and got owned into next year – 16 best reactions

We have absolutely no doubt that Liz Truss would have been running to be the leader of the Conservatives if she hadn’t publicly and humiliatingly lost her seat in Parliament.

Instead she’s become a useful idiot for the likes of Steve Bannon and Nigel Farage, as she travels around promoting her book of conspiracy theories and echoing the tropes of the Far Right on any stage that will have her.

Have Secret Service been alerted? https://t.co/yWkPbRzLpg — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) July 15, 2024

Accordingly, she has fallen into step with Elon Musk, who has spent the last week spreading inflammatory nonsense about the UK – predicting civil war, sharing fake headlines about Keir Starmer’s plans for the rioters, and whipping up a frenzy against any attempt to prosecute the rioters.

Here’s how she interpreted all that.

She was recently at the Edinburgh Fringe, but we had no idea she was a comedian.

People had thoughts.

1.

You’re mixing up free speech with breaking the law by inciting violence. Free speech is more along the lines of me saying ‘you are a brainless dimwit who shouldn’t have been put in charge of a chip shop, never mind a fucking country’. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 13, 2024

2.

Lettuce not forget your stance on the right to protest Elizabeth: pic.twitter.com/34J3qCkcLP — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 13, 2024

3.

Well now Elon has the 58th best prime minister in British history on his side he must feel unstoppable — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 13, 2024

4.

Elon Musk receives declaration of support from former PM Liz Truss – giving his beleaguered company just the boost it needs pic.twitter.com/HcSNGgJKjc — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) August 13, 2024

5.

Go away — Dom Joly (@domjoly) August 13, 2024

6.

Here’s MAGA Thatcher embarrassing herself again

She’s turned pro — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) August 13, 2024

7.

More importantly, what does the lettuce think? — Shoaib M Khan (@ShoaibMKhan) August 13, 2024

