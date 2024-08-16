We reckon this sketch is exactly how toddlers would chat about life – and it’s comedy gold

Entertainment comedy funny

Actor, writer and comedian George Lewis knows how to boil a topic down to its comedic essence, which is probably why he has a total of almost half a million followers on Instagram and TikTok alone.

Here he is summing up Grand Designs in 76 hilariously and brutally observed seconds.

As a dad – and a former child, to be fair – George has a fantastic insight into the behaviour of toddlers, and he has been demonstrating it by imagining the conversations they might have about their exploits (if they had far more sophisticated vocabularies).

See for yourself.

We’re pleased to report that the toddlers have been chatting again, and George has nailed it …again.

“What did you draw?” “Well, I just pressed as hard as I could and I just went round and round and round until the crayon snapped.”

TikTok users were very much here for the funny recreation of toddlerhood.

Toddler Decoder Ring: unlocked.

sygourney

Ok this is my first time seeing you, and it’s an instant follow.

Snikel Bunny

Hilarious. Perfect perspective.

Dawn Nichole

As a pre-school teacher-I can attest that this ia 10000000% exactly the truth!!

Maryna Janse van 682

It got people talking about real-life toddler antics, and these were priceless.

Both my sisters decided it was a good idea to butter the sofa. Individually years apart different sofas. Weirdly both times my dad was supposed to be watching them.

Hex Rag

My then 5yr grandson somehow pushed a can of Pepsi down the toilet

It was so far down it cost $12k to dig up the back yard to unclog the pipes. It took over a year to pay it off. He’s now 7.

Nini

Toothpaste all over the TV because who doesn’t want the new telly to smell all mint fresh.

crs83

Have just removed a radiator in my house for painting. All the crayons fell out. And felt tip pens.

CapriSun

This is so cute… it brings back memories of my daughter when she was 2. she took a black crayon and drew a line on the wall from the front door, all the way to her bedroom.

lynnjames41

Imagine the mess a sharpie can make!!! Turns out you need special treatment paint before the paint you’re covering it up with.

NomiPomi

I got covered in Sudo cream when I was asleep. It was all in my hair.

Donna Wilkinson

One of our kids was called the secret scribbler used to draw on any newly painted surface.

Louise Webber

My kid stuffed all sorts of things into the CD player of my new Mercedes Benz that husband had just gotten me when he was 2..slices of ham,credit cards,coins..anything that could fit …love him.

his.goodthing

The day after we decorated my two decided to throw coal at the wall to make a repeated pattern like they did at school.

Jennifer D. Knight

Brand new bathroom sink my niece colored all over the cupboard door. It’s the best.

Jen Wick

My brother and I once wondered how many light switches the house had. to avoid miscounting, we numbered them all with a black marker. We weren’t even toddlers anymore.

Matt Math

I will always remember my very young daughter stuffing bread through my speaker grill, to “feed the speaker people” I mean, that makes sense, right?

DavidBell78782

My 2 decided the bathroom needed to be covered in shaving foam. Took 30 secs.

marylou

mesto imena summed up George’s toddler chat..

AITA toddler edition.

You can find him on Instagram and Twitter/X, if TikTok isn’t your thing, and if you’re very quick, you might be able to nab yourself tickets for his UK tour in Autumn and Spring.

Source George Lewis