This Irish comedian landed what might just be the perfect French language joke and it’s simply magnifique

Thanks to the Olympics, we’re all obsessed with everything France right now.

So what better time for Irish comedian Neil Delamere to crack an absolute corker of a joke about the French language during his stand-up?

Delamere was performing at a gig in Limerick in Ireland, when he got chatting to a member of the audience (the video is slightly NSFW, be warned!)

OK ok I’ll admit I was happy with the French language joke pic.twitter.com/cOCC74UUXH — Neil Delamere (@neildelamere) August 7, 2024

Turns out the punter is from the French Caribbean.

Delamere goes on to say:

“The French Caribbean is fecking all the best things of two different places. It’s baguettes and Lilt. It’s fecking amazing. It’s fromage and Bounty bars. It’s the best place in the world!”

He then asks the guy what brought him to Ireland, and the guy responds with “love”.

To which Delamere says:

“Now, we don’t know if he means love or an egg.”

Geddit? ‘L’oeuf’ being French for an egg?

Ba-dum-tish!

As with Delamere’s audience in the video, you might find the joke a bit of a grower (or a groaner).

Skip to about thirty seconds for an absolutely incredible joke. https://t.co/Z0EVk14ar6 — Matthew Bowden (@bodwen) August 8, 2024

Magnifique — Funty (@crembuh) August 8, 2024

Excellent work

I thought the “it’s baguettes and Lilt” was top as well — Robert Foster (@RubberedSoul) August 7, 2024

I doff my chapeau sir!! — kilMARKnock (@k1lMARKnock) August 8, 2024

Lol, the yolk’s on you — David Forfar (@David_Forfar) August 7, 2024

Always impressed how you can think that fast on your feet. Master of the craft — Dessie (@diamonddog22) August 7, 2024

Was at that gig you are brilliant. Thanks for a great laugh — Rosarii Skehan (@bosarii1) August 8, 2024

Source: Twitter/X/NeilDelamere