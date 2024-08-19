Donald Trump claimed to be better looking than Kamala Harris and the entire internet told him to sashay away – 19 top reactions

US donald trump us election

At Donald Trump‘s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, any hopes of his campaign team that he might stay on script and focus on policy were soon shattered.

Having arrived 38 minutes late, the former President launched into his new talking point – that people don’t know Kamala Harris‘s surname. He then claimed that she stole the nomination from Joe Biden, that the stockmarket’s recent good performance is down to optimism that he will be re-elected, and he suggested that Barack Obama is secretly running the ccountry.

Trump: "Did you ever hear of Barack Hussein Obama? Have you heard of him? There are those that think he is currently running the country." pic.twitter.com/rMtjws5p3e — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 17, 2024

He followed that up with a little light body-shaming of ABC’s political news anchor, described the State of Minnesota as corrupt and the entire United States as ‘a failed country, before wrongly addressing the crowd as North Carolina. So far so Trump.

He then directly attacked the looks of his opponent, by comparing them to his own level of attractiveness. Yep. That’s what he did.

Trump: I am much better looking than her. I'm a better looking person than Kamala. pic.twitter.com/OdNA3mdtxj — Acyn (@Acyn) August 17, 2024

Not for the first time, he practically presented the Kamala Harris campaign with a ready-made ad.

Trump melts down over Kamala Harris being on the cover of TIME Magazine: “I’m much better looking than her. I’m a better looking person” pic.twitter.com/2gGJQ3D5EH — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 17, 2024

The internet wasn’t buying whatever he was selling.

1.

2.

He’s so, so… SO unbelievably fucking weird. https://t.co/XDpwiFTKoU — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) August 18, 2024

3.

Sure you are, Grandpa. Let's get you a pudding and get you back to bed https://t.co/KJY5hB6mzh — Imani Gandy (Orca’s Version) ⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) August 18, 2024

4.

Trump thinks Harris is hotter than him and it’s bothering the shit out of him theory confirmed https://t.co/IIkEF0jiLR — Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) August 17, 2024

5.

No one loves this person. I don’t think anyone ever has. If anyone actually did, even a little, they’d stop him from doing this to himself. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 17, 2024

6.

Lets all chip in to the Buy Donold A Mirror gofundme — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 17, 2024

7.

Is he running for president or prom queen? — _ (@SundaeDivine) August 18, 2024

8.

I am so tired of the world being held to ransom by sick, narcissistic, delusional men. https://t.co/KK6AIfelaa — Elinor Elliot (@ElliotElinor) August 18, 2024

9.

You can always tell what he's insecure about when he does these things. You can tell it eats him up inside that Kamala is beautiful and he looks an old dried up circus peanut. — Lindsey (@oufenix) August 17, 2024

10.