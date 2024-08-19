US donald trump us election

Donald Trump claimed to be better looking than Kamala Harris and the entire internet told him to sashay away – 19 top reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 19th, 2024

At Donald Trump‘s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, any hopes of his campaign team that he might stay on script and focus on policy were soon shattered.

Having arrived 38 minutes late, the former President launched into his new talking point – that people don’t know Kamala Harris‘s surname. He then claimed that she stole the nomination from Joe Biden, that the stockmarket’s recent good performance is down to optimism that he will be re-elected, and he suggested that Barack Obama is secretly running the ccountry.

He followed that up with a little light body-shaming of ABC’s political news anchor, described the State of Minnesota as corrupt and the entire United States as ‘a failed country, before wrongly addressing the crowd as North Carolina. So far so Trump.

He then directly attacked the looks of his opponent, by comparing them to his own level of attractiveness. Yep. That’s what he did.

Not for the first time, he practically presented the Kamala Harris campaign with a ready-made ad.

The internet wasn’t buying whatever he was selling.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

