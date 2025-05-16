Weird World food

We’d like to say the bells-and-whistles presentation of this thousand-dollar steak was well done, but we’d be lying

Poke Staff. Updated May 16th, 2025

If you thought Salt Bae‘s Wagyu steak at £600 ($759) was stretching it, wait until you find out what’s been going on at Papi Steak in Fontainebleau, a hotel in Las Vegas.

Podcaster LasVegasFill shared a video of Papi Steak’s $1000 steak (not a typo) arriving with all the bells and whistles.

Brace yourself.

Most people agreed that no steak is worth $1k – and the spectacle surrounding its presentation didn’t exactly hit the sweet spot.

Here’s what they had to say about it.

IndianaJet probably hit the nail on the head.

Source LasVegasFill Image Screengrab