We’d like to say the bells-and-whistles presentation of this thousand-dollar steak was well done, but we’d be lying

If you thought Salt Bae‘s Wagyu steak at £600 ($759) was stretching it, wait until you find out what’s been going on at Papi Steak in Fontainebleau, a hotel in Las Vegas.

Podcaster LasVegasFill shared a video of Papi Steak’s $1000 steak (not a typo) arriving with all the bells and whistles.

Brace yourself.

Papi Steak at Fontainebleau $1000 Beef Case features a 55oz MS9 pure blood Australian Wagyu Tomahawk with the most insane presentation ever. It's a nightclub serving steaks instead of vodka. No steak is worth $1k and no bottle of vodka is worth $450. But I did have a blast! We… pic.twitter.com/kQgrUKmQog — LasVegasFill (@LasVegasFill) May 15, 2024

Most people agreed that no steak is worth $1k – and the spectacle surrounding its presentation didn’t exactly hit the sweet spot.

Here’s what they had to say about it.

This is me, first barbecue of the season, six cans in. https://t.co/SKHYUa0dsf — Simon Binns (@simonbinns) May 16, 2024

I cannot tell you the level of hatred I would have if I spent 1k on a steak and this is how it was brought to me — Big Red Celt (@BigRedCeltTT) May 16, 2024

All this celebration and the steak still hasn’t seen the grill. Sad https://t.co/6cXKpsuLLc — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) May 16, 2024

Imagine being the servers having to do this bullshit every night to cater to people who happily spend $1000 on a steak. https://t.co/Z36OQ6WVrx — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 16, 2024

Bro just give me my food. https://t.co/lnhhko3Xys — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) May 16, 2024

Real estate agents when they sell a 40 year old suburban home in a decent school district for $1.2 million. https://t.co/wZnh6xW4YF — Phil Walkability (@PhilWalkable) May 16, 2024

This is the direct opposite or how I would like a $1000 steak to be served to me. — Bryan De La Rosa (@BD_monster) May 16, 2024

Chuck E. Cheese for grown-ass fools. — John Curtas (@eatinglasvegas) May 15, 2024

IndianaJet probably hit the nail on the head.

I wonder…the people who order this, do they care more about the steak, or the Insta post? I suspect it's the latter. — IndianaJet (@IndianaJet) May 15, 2024

