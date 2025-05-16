US donald trump vladimir putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Trump was asked if he was ‘disappointed’ Putin didn’t show up and his response was a textbook example of his presidency

John Plunkett. Updated May 16th, 2025

Donald Trump famously promised that he’d end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with 24 hours of becoming president, and we can only hope that no-one out there is holding their breath.

Peace talks of a sort took place in Turkey but while Volodymyr Zelenskyy travelled to the country, Vladimir Putin was predictably nowhere to be seen.

The great art of the deal maker Trump was asked by the BBC if he was ‘disappointed’ by Putin’s no show, and Trumm’s efforts to put a brave face on it – such as they were – was like a textbook example of how his presidency works (or rather, doesn’t work).

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

