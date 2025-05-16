Trump was asked if he was ‘disappointed’ Putin didn’t show up and his response was a textbook example of his presidency

US donald trump vladimir putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump famously promised that he’d end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with 24 hours of becoming president, and we can only hope that no-one out there is holding their breath.

Peace talks of a sort took place in Turkey but while Volodymyr Zelenskyy travelled to the country, Vladimir Putin was predictably nowhere to be seen.

The great art of the deal maker Trump was asked by the BBC if he was ‘disappointed’ by Putin’s no show, and Trumm’s efforts to put a brave face on it – such as they were – was like a textbook example of how his presidency works (or rather, doesn’t work).

BREAKING: Trump completely LOSES IT when a reporter dared to ask if he was disappointed that Putin skipped the Ukraine peace talks. Trump spiraled, insisting he alone can end the war when he meets with Putin – then lied and claimed he never even heard of the delegation. The man… pic.twitter.com/fwlRbwmois — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 15, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

And I said you hang up first. Then he laughed and he said no you first. Ha.

We were so much in love we forgot to get our plans straight.

I invented the word “straight “ — Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) May 15, 2025

3.

I know nothing about whatever it is you’ve asked about Who are you from? Dismissive smirk I’m too busy to be troubled by you https://t.co/k2Vz0oR3NW — Peter Fitzpatrick (@petefitz52) May 15, 2025

4.

Trump: “Look, nothing is going to happen until Putin and I get together, ok? And obviously he wasn’t going to go. He was going to go, but he thought I was going to go. He wasn’t going if I wasn’t there” pic.twitter.com/6kldNTlTn0 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 15, 2025

5.

he actually had no clue what was going on, so he tried to play it off by attacking the poor reporter. you know he was wishing it was CBS, ABC or CNN, probably was shocked it was BBC and at least he knew better not to go after him. end of the day he thinks #FuckPutin actually… — (@gmf1369) May 15, 2025

6.