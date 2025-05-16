The sun’s out, and there’s never been a better time to watch this classic righteous outrage at the price of ice-cream

Life viral

When Karis Lambert from Burnley told her eight-year-old twin nieces Marnie and Mylah that they could have an ice-cream from the van, back in 2024, she can’t have expected that they’d end up going wildly viral – but that’s what happened.

The girls, Marnie in particular, were really not happy about the price – and we don’t blame them.

Watch her reaction.

Nine pounds for two ice-creams! NINE POUNDS!

Who’s the ice-cream man – Heston Blumenthal?

The TikTok has been viewed many millions of times, as well as picking up over 20,000 comments, including these that caught our attention.

I want to adopt a small angry British child.

GG

She’s the realest. I need her running the United Kingdom.

Les Marnie for pm.

Karis Lambert

The “bet he can hear me” is sooooo British I love it.

Paris200023

Jokes aside 9 pound for 2 ice creams is crazy.

elena

Even the kids are affected by this cost of living.

bby

She’s lived this life before. She can’t believe what she’s seeing.

brownieeegyal Literally.

Karis Lambert

Josh the kraken had a request.

Does she offer services by the hour? I’ve got a water bill I don’t agree with and I think she could handle the situation better than me.

In case you were concerned that the twins missed out on an ice-cream, they only missed out on an overpriced ice-cream. Karis explained –

“When it came to £9 on screen I said to her do you really want it, she said not for that price no I’ll just get one out of freezer when I get home.”

