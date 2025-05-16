US donald trump

Donald Trump’s most unfortunate backseat hand gesture is today’s funniest 3 seconds

John Plunkett. Updated May 16th, 2025

Donald Trump’s whistle stop tour of the Middle East continues apace, and we dread to think of the tariffs he’ll have to pay on all those freebies when he finally returns home.

We mention him not because of anything he had to say this time – and thank goodness for that – but because of this most unfortunate back seat hand gesture as he was ferried from one country to the next.

And it’s a childish but very funny (and exceedingly brief) watch.

Come again, Mr President?

And it took us back to this Jeopardy winner’s celebrations way back when which still makes us laugh today.

Today’s Jeopardy Winner Celebrating
byu/swifthandsam infunny

Source @Acyn