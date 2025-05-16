Donald Trump’s most unfortunate backseat hand gesture is today’s funniest 3 seconds
Donald Trump’s whistle stop tour of the Middle East continues apace, and we dread to think of the tariffs he’ll have to pay on all those freebies when he finally returns home.
We mention him not because of anything he had to say this time – and thank goodness for that – but because of this most unfortunate back seat hand gesture as he was ferried from one country to the next.
And it’s a childish but very funny (and exceedingly brief) watch.
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 15, 2025
Come again, Mr President?
The jerk off is jerking off in public.
— Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) May 15, 2025
It looks like he’s been sucking off a load of people on his Middle East trip. Maybe that’s how he got his new plane. pic.twitter.com/mdq4QQqCVL
— Moog (@a_toots) May 15, 2025
Reporter: "Sir, can you tell us how you REALLY got that jet from Qatar?"
— Tomas Jared Ford (@JaredFo85904268) May 15, 2025
Love that he’s giving out hand job demonstrations.
— Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) May 15, 2025
Trump signaling to Putin https://t.co/ecBNW7c6VO
— J Rance (@WillaRance) May 15, 2025
Is he practicing for Putin?
— Me (@Me36181491) May 15, 2025
"Right in my face"
— America is a fucking dump (@SandwichQcumber) May 15, 2025
And it took us back to this Jeopardy winner’s celebrations way back when which still makes us laugh today.
Today’s Jeopardy Winner Celebrating
byu/swifthandsam infunny
