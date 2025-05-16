Politics Emily maitlis Rupert lowe

Emily Maitlis calling out ‘racist’ Rupert Lowe went wildly viral and it’s an important, essential watch

Poke Reporter. Updated May 16th, 2025

We miss Emily Maitlis on the BBC but the former Newsnight presenter is still doing what she does best over on the News Agents podcast (and elsewhere).

Not least in this exchange with former Respect UK MP turned Nigel Farage nemesis Rupert Lowe, once bigged up by Elon Musk but it appears to have gone rather quiet on that front.

And it’s just gone wildly viral because it’s an important, essential watch.

Here’s the official News Agents post about it …

… and here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

Here’s what Lowe had to say about it later.

Just in the interests of balance and all that, there were lots of replies like this.

Which seems to be entirely missing the point, no?

