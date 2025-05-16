Emily Maitlis calling out ‘racist’ Rupert Lowe went wildly viral and it’s an important, essential watch

Politics Emily maitlis Rupert lowe

We miss Emily Maitlis on the BBC but the former Newsnight presenter is still doing what she does best over on the News Agents podcast (and elsewhere).

Not least in this exchange with former Respect UK MP turned Nigel Farage nemesis Rupert Lowe, once bigged up by Elon Musk but it appears to have gone rather quiet on that front.

And it’s just gone wildly viral because it’s an important, essential watch.

Rupert Lowe: I call it Pakistani rape gangs… 95% are Pakistani Emily Maitlis; That's absolutely not true… 224 white grooming gang suspects were found compared to 22 Pakistani suspects… why do you only talk about Pakistani grooming gangs? pic.twitter.com/gIlTvoaQPk — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) May 15, 2025

Here’s the official News Agents post about it …

"Why do you talk about Pakistani grooming gangs? There are times as many white grooming gang suspects?"@maitlis asks ex-Reform MP @RupertLowe10 why he won't denounce all perpetrators of grooming gangs equally. pic.twitter.com/btuJ60GDL1 — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) May 15, 2025

… and here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

Emily Maitlis brilliant interview We all know why he only focuses on Pakistani grooming gangs — Zara (@zarahussain999) May 15, 2025

Well done, Emily, and thank you.

Rupert Lowe is appalling. — Lyndy Mountain (@LyndyMountain) May 15, 2025

Rupert being flushed down the toilet the very first time he faces mainstream scrutiny. Totally out of his depth. — Mr Wainwright (@N_Wainright) May 15, 2025

Here’s what Lowe had to say about it later.

Emily Maitlis can call me racist for highlighting the Pakistani rape gangs. Let me be clear – I do not care. That vile attitude enabled the decades-long mass rape of working class white girls by Pakistani men. Justice must finally be delivered. pic.twitter.com/LE8jCXX2ys — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) May 16, 2025

Just in the interests of balance and all that, there were lots of replies like this.

Why should English people have to accept even a single Pakistani rapist? Are White people not allowed to have our own countries any more? — (@AcceptableToad) May 15, 2025

Which seems to be entirely missing the point, no?

Source @Haggis_UK