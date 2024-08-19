27 mind-blowing examples of the craziest two things or people to exist at the same time

News life

If the last four years have taught us anything, it’s that time is a flat circle.

Still, it’s absolutely wild when you realise that two people or things that you’d never expect to share a timeline actually do.

When Populism Updates asked the question on Twitter this week, some of the replies are truly wild.

Here’s the question –

What are the craziest two people/things to coexist at the same time in history? — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) August 15, 2024

They added a suggestion.

You could be born before the airplane and have a solid 12 years of being a Smashing Pumpkins fan before hitting 100 — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) August 15, 2024

Astonishing news.

These are some of the other most mind-blowing answers.

1.

France was still executing people by guillotine after ABBA won Eurovision https://t.co/3VfUUa8blw — Ken Wynn ️‍ ‍‍ (@highfielder80) August 17, 2024

2.

Rosa Parks could’ve seen both Shrek 1 & 2. I just can’t believe they coexisted — Aidan Riggs (@aidanriggs_) August 15, 2024

3.

5 former slaves were alive to see the moon landing.https://t.co/dhKwj3xU1e — Michael Crush (@MichaelCrush73) August 15, 2024

4.

Everyone reading this tweet overlapped with the last Civil War Widow (who died in December 2020, after Covid!) https://t.co/cglUdrgeHH — Michael Nielsen (@michael_nielsen) August 15, 2024

5.

Neil Armstrong was 17 & Buzz Aldrin was 18 when Orville Wright died. — I was told of Gin (@Iwastoldofgin) August 15, 2024

6.

There’s obviously the classic that between 1843 and 1865, Abraham Lincoln, fax machines and samurai all co-existed on planet Earth. But the most jarring for me is the fact that the last Magdalene Laundry in Ireland shut down two weeks after Tupac was killed. https://t.co/UoUHm0moE6 — The author, Séamas O’Reilly (@shockproofbeats) August 16, 2024

7.

Bertrand Russell was friends with the Beatles. He remembered his grandfather, who as a young man met Napoleon. — Friend of the Talking Bird (@DrugGovoruna) August 15, 2024

8.

King Michael I of Romania lived long enough to play as himself in Hearts of Iron 4. https://t.co/auhJrfUQID pic.twitter.com/KIUaUYocWI — John III Sobieski (@JohnIVSobieski) August 15, 2024

9.

This old man, Samuel J. Seymour and television in 1956! https://t.co/wbZsMvcU3f pic.twitter.com/g0Sz8q3dEz — Cameron Yarde Jnr (@CameronYardeJnr) August 18, 2024

10.

Ernst Junger theoretically could have watched Neon Genesis Evangelion https://t.co/WUEu1BgdQ3 pic.twitter.com/La0yKFI0JP — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) August 15, 2024

11.

The last imperial Chinese court eunuch could just about have heard the Spice Girls’s debut album. https://t.co/yWUNT4Tejp — Yuan Yi Zhu (@yuanyi_z) August 16, 2024

12.

There’s a very, very small, but not zero, percent chance that Shirley Temple played Dark Souls. https://t.co/oSjeuVcbaH pic.twitter.com/oOTJvjrfmn — Pop Arena (@pop_arena) August 15, 2024

13.

This is a U.S. Civil War veteran posing in front of a fighter jet in 1955 https://t.co/3FtLVZe3Wp pic.twitter.com/LR7OvA4VqI — Neil Renic (@NC_Renic) August 16, 2024

14.