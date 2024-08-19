Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage claimed his jaunt to the Republican National Convention was ‘to represent Clacton on the world stage’, and got mocked into next week

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 19th, 2024

It’s no secret that Nigel Farage was known for not turning up to his job when he was an MEP – a trait shared by his fellow UKIP/Brexit Party representatives.

It now seems that it wasn’t just some sort of low-key protest about the legitimacy of the European Parliament. The newly elected MP for Clacton hasn’t been doing a whole lot of turning up in his constituency.

The Register of Members’ Financial Interests on the government website has revealed that Farage is by far the highest earner in the House of Commons, mostly because of his earnings from GB News.

When the media picked up on his enormous income, he posted this rebuttal.

To be clear... the GB News sum paid to me and declared includes VAT, and was for several months of work. It was paid to my company, which has significant expenses. Sorry to disappoint the media.

Which begs the question …

As well as earning a ridiculous amount from GB News, income from his greetings on Cameo, and another £4,000 on top of his MP salary, Farage was recently fully funded by a backer when he neglected his new job yet again to take a trip to the US.

What was even more astonishing were the reasons he gave for the trip – “To support a friend who was almost killed and to represent Clacton on the world stage.”

To be clear, the ‘friend’ is Donald Trump. Did he meet Donald Trump while he was there? No. But did he represent Clacton on the world stage? Also no.

He did, however, manage to attract all this scepticism and mockery.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Mitch Benn‘s suggestion may well be taken up by the neglected constituents of Clacton, if Farage doesn’t start putting a shift in.

READ MORE

C4 News asked Nigel Farage if he’d met Donald Trump yet and it’s a supremely satisfying watch

Source Adam Bienkov Image Screengrab, Screengrab