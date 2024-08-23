25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Despite the political antics of JD Vance giving us all a good laugh on a regular basis, they’re tinged with the distinctly non-zero chance that he and Trump might win the election, so we all need back-up laughs.

We’ve trawled Musk’s plaything for the best stuff, and we reckon these 25 posts are up there.

1.

astonishing that every day people wake up and decide to have a go in the menswear guy replies. “I’m gonna put this guy in his place.” no you’re not. you’re a henchman breaking into John Wick’s home. you’ve made bad life choices — matt ufford (@mattufford) August 16, 2024

2.

Omg pic.twitter.com/sHkZ9IVfnS — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) August 17, 2024

3.

– mummy, why are there toilet rolls in the fridge?

– because your father found a half eaten sausage down the back of the sofa last night and made a poor decision… pic.twitter.com/hNdlQawg1G — forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) August 18, 2024

4.

me whenever i see cheese samples at costco pic.twitter.com/Ie6ehSlUvE — Adam (@adamgreattweet) August 17, 2024

5.

Guy Fawkes's signature before trying to cancel his Times online digital subscription and after. pic.twitter.com/HjIICqAD5g — Michael Glasper (@MichaelCGlasper) August 17, 2024

6.

7.

Given the lad's 87 you have to admire his ambition. pic.twitter.com/PpM1c9dWIU — WulfHelm (@Wulf_Helm) August 20, 2024

8.

A stunning tribute to the patron saint of urinary tract infections ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NgbT2EdLCl — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) August 21, 2024

9.

The next time someone does one of those ‘write a 3 word horror story’ competitions, I’m going to enter this picture. pic.twitter.com/T9eSBSGGW0 — Caimh McDonnell (@Caimh) August 21, 2024

10.

Closed captioning could not handle Pete Buttigieg saying his own last name pic.twitter.com/E5EVyJadeJ — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) August 22, 2024

11.

Nice! according to this body mass index chart, I am an outside linebacker for the NFL — inspector ratchet (@_hood_mona_lisa) August 21, 2024

12.