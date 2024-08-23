25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Despite the political antics of JD Vance giving us all a good laugh on a regular basis, they’re tinged with the distinctly non-zero chance that he and Trump might win the election, so we all need back-up laughs.
We’ve trawled Musk’s plaything for the best stuff, and we reckon these 25 posts are up there.
1.
astonishing that every day people wake up and decide to have a go in the menswear guy replies. “I’m gonna put this guy in his place.” no you’re not. you’re a henchman breaking into John Wick’s home. you’ve made bad life choices
— matt ufford (@mattufford) August 16, 2024
2.
Omg pic.twitter.com/sHkZ9IVfnS
— Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) August 17, 2024
3.
– mummy, why are there toilet rolls in the fridge?
– because your father found a half eaten sausage down the back of the sofa last night and made a poor decision… pic.twitter.com/hNdlQawg1G
— forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) August 18, 2024
4.
me whenever i see cheese samples at costco pic.twitter.com/Ie6ehSlUvE
— Adam (@adamgreattweet) August 17, 2024
5.
Guy Fawkes's signature before trying to cancel his Times online digital subscription and after. pic.twitter.com/HjIICqAD5g
— Michael Glasper (@MichaelCGlasper) August 17, 2024
6.
Know your worth pic.twitter.com/0HXEf8HKoN
— Stephanie/í (@SFGeekGirl) August 19, 2024
7.
Given the lad's 87 you have to admire his ambition. pic.twitter.com/PpM1c9dWIU
— WulfHelm (@Wulf_Helm) August 20, 2024
8.
A stunning tribute to the patron saint of urinary tract infections ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NgbT2EdLCl
— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) August 21, 2024
9.
The next time someone does one of those ‘write a 3 word horror story’ competitions, I’m going to enter this picture. pic.twitter.com/T9eSBSGGW0
— Caimh McDonnell (@Caimh) August 21, 2024
10.
Closed captioning could not handle Pete Buttigieg saying his own last name pic.twitter.com/E5EVyJadeJ
— Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) August 22, 2024
11.
Nice! according to this body mass index chart, I am an outside linebacker for the NFL
— inspector ratchet (@_hood_mona_lisa) August 21, 2024
12.
the lady who waxes my eyebrows asked me what my favorite local hot dog places are and i got so animated she had to stop working for a second
— lauren (@Very__Regular) August 21, 2024