Elon Musk wants to make the Starfleet Academy real and this Star Trek actor’s magnificent takedown went into orbit

Celebrity elon musk star trek takedowns

It’s one of life’s pleasures – you’ve got to get them where you can, these days – when Donald Trump enthusiast Elon Musk is brutally owned on his own platform, and this one is straight from the top drawer.

It began when the Tesla and Twitter clown tweeted his enthusiasm for setting up a real-life Starleet Academy, a couple of days after a new series of the same name – yes, it’s another Star Trek spin-off – began production.

Let’s make Starfleet Academy real! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2024

Musk, of course, has been messing around with space travel for a while now with some degree of success, and has his heart set on moving to Mars one day.

And it got plenty of enthusiastic replies like this …

Sounds like fun program to train people for making life multiplanitary. — Empress Heavy (@HeavyMetalShip) August 27, 2024

… and thoughtful ones like this.

The whole idea of Star Trek is that it takes place during a time when humanity has moved beyond its differences and stopped fighting one another. In the Star Trek world, poverty no longer exists, and material possessions are no longer humanity’s primary goal. When we reach that… — حسين وحيدي Hussein Waheedi (@haaw50) August 27, 2024

But the one that caught our attention was very much this, from actor Robert Picardo who you might known best as the Doctor on the Star Trek: Voyager series and also apparently in the new spin-off too.

Consider Musk well and truly trumped.

And here’s just a little bit – quite a lot, actually – of the love people had for him.

1.

He he says he wants Starfleet, while busily making a Starship Troopers future. — D. Stamos/Helodriver (@SpacecoastPix) August 27, 2024

2.

3.

Don't you love when your fiction heroes prove to be real heroes too? — Myself Moonshadow (@MyselfMoonshad1) August 28, 2024

4.

Elon got owned by the doctor from Voyager pic.twitter.com/FB7RpY52zu — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 27, 2024

5.

One of the best pic.twitter.com/idIMEoO5Xi — FlambaySashayAway (@Wrath0fJello) August 28, 2024

6.

7.

EMH: Please state the nature of the medical emergency. Elon: Fourth degree burns. — ｄｎｂ (@imrahil_dnb) August 28, 2024

8.

Massive mic drop on Elon from @RobertPicardo, the actor that played The Doctor on Star Trek: Voyager pic.twitter.com/xCm8Bvm8qX — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 28, 2024

9.

“Please state the nature of the MAGA hypocrisy.” pic.twitter.com/8DBPCTEHmi — Adam Ross ⚖️ (@adamross) August 28, 2024

10.

The Doctor doesn’t play, he is a treasure — Jami Hoseck, PhD (@jamihoseck) August 28, 2024

To conclude …

Elon Musk got owned by a true Star Trek legend. @RobertPicardo pic.twitter.com/wTKRUu8cAw — Heidi (@HeidiOCanada) August 27, 2024

And this.

Live long and prosper, Doctor. Live long and prosper. https://t.co/uYb5xt9Osi — David Michels ✊ (@DaveRMichels) August 28, 2024

And this!

