Barack Obama chastised people laughing at Donald Trump because it’s no laughing matter and finally a statesman entered the chat

We’re not even a full three months into Donald Trump’s return to the White House but the chaos that has ensued has surely exceeded even the grimmest of expectations.

One thing that’s been conspicuous by its absence – at least from this outsider’s perspective – is the lack of a more whole-hearted response from the defeated Democrats who surely can’t feel as powerless as the rest of us. Can they?

But one Democrat who wasn’t defeated – he just abided by the Constitution (an increasingly unfashionable thing for presidents to do these days) – is Barack Obama.

And he just entered the chat to maximum effect, and thank goodness for that.

Obama just said what everyone’s thinking but too many are afraid to admit: If he had done even a fraction of what Trump’s doing—blacklisting press, punishing dissent, targeting student protestors—the outrage would’ve been deafening. But now? Silence. Because when the… pic.twitter.com/k7N6t1233c — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 4, 2025

We especially like the bit when he basically tells the audience to stop laughing, this is serious.

‘Imagine if I had done any of this. ‘Imagine if I had pulled Fox News’ credentials from the White House press corps. ‘Imagine if I had said to law firms that were representing parties that were upset with policies my administration had initiated, that you will not be allowed into government buildings. ‘We will punish you economically for dissenting from the Affordable Care Act or the Iran deal. We will ferret out students who protest against my policies. ‘It’s unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behavior like that from me, or a whole bunch of my predecessors.’

And here are a few of the many responses it prompted.

Americans ALL AMERICANS needs to listen to this, and remove Trump before it’s too late. — SomeCanadian (@MoeKyleToronto) April 5, 2025

President Bae is giving everyone a reality check President Obama is saying IMAGINE IF A BLACK MAN DID ALL OF THIS? pic.twitter.com/ACfJmQ0bFo — Qondi (@QondiNtini) April 5, 2025

Obama’s right! The double standard in this country is staggering. If he had silenced Fox News media, blacklisted law firms, or targeted student protesters, there would’ve been nonstop outrage. But the silence now isn’t just hypocrisy, it’s a warning about how fragile our… — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) April 4, 2025

We all know MAGA would be screeching their heads off if he did this. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 4, 2025

How in God’s name did we go from this man to this imbecile? pic.twitter.com/UNVpzSwc0c — Thomas Ian Russell‏ (@ThomasIanRusse5) April 5, 2025

But the idea of Obama coming back to run for a third term up against Trump – also running for a third term – is fantasy politics. Isn’t it?

If Trump gets his way and gets the SC to allow him to run for an illegal 3rd term, I wouldn’t hate to see Obama vs Trump 2028. I mean, come on, part of us have wanted to see that one since 2013, haven’t we? It’d be some sort of Rocky coming out of retirement shit. https://t.co/evVMVINYnj — You Should’ve Said Nicer Things About Joe Biden (@What46HasDone) April 5, 2025

To conclude …

FINALLY Obama gets back in the game. Let’s see more of this! https://t.co/Ipmub76LF8 — Dominik Diamond (@DominikDiamond) April 4, 2025

