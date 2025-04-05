US barack obama donald trump

Barack Obama chastised people laughing at Donald Trump because it’s no laughing matter and finally a statesman entered the chat

John Plunkett. Updated April 5th, 2025

We’re not even a full three months into Donald Trump’s return to the White House but the chaos that has ensued has surely exceeded even the grimmest of expectations.

One thing that’s been conspicuous by its absence – at least from this outsider’s perspective – is the lack of a more whole-hearted response from the defeated Democrats who surely can’t feel as powerless as the rest of us. Can they?

But one Democrat who wasn’t defeated – he just abided by the Constitution (an increasingly unfashionable thing for presidents to do these days) – is Barack Obama.

And he just entered the chat to maximum effect, and thank goodness for that.

We especially like the bit when he basically tells the audience to stop laughing, this is serious.

‘Imagine if I had done any of this.

‘Imagine if I had pulled Fox News’ credentials from the White House press corps.

‘Imagine if I had said to law firms that were representing parties that were upset with policies my administration had initiated, that you will not be allowed into government buildings.

‘We will punish you economically for dissenting from the Affordable Care Act or the Iran deal. We will ferret out students who protest against my policies.

‘It’s unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behavior like that from me, or a whole bunch of my predecessors.’

And here are a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

But the idea of Obama coming back to run for a third term up against Trump – also running for a third term – is fantasy politics. Isn’t it?

To conclude …

READ MORE

Bill Burr had a message for reporters asking him to comment on Elon Musk and it should be replayed to the American media (and everyone else) on a loop

Source @allenanalysis