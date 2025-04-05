Entertainment donald trump HIGNFY Ian Hislop

Ian Hislop just nailed Donald Trump’s plans for a third term as US president but it might not be as easy as all that

John Plunkett. Updated April 5th, 2025

Donald Trump is fond of talking about he he might be able to run for a third term as US president even though there’s the trifling matter of the American constitution forbidding it.

We’d suggest it’s just all stuff and nonsense, but after the events of January 6 surely all bets are off.

We mention it again because the topic came up in the first episode of the new series of Have I Got News For You, and team captain and Private Eye editor Ian Hislop nails it once again.

Merton passes the ball and Hislop hoofs it into the back of the net.

And while we’re talking Have I Got News For You, there was also this.

Always reassuring to have HIGNFY back on our screens.

The clip prompted more than a few people to respond with this.

But don’t expect the Constitution to deter Trump. Anyone?

