Ian Hislop just nailed Donald Trump’s plans for a third term as US president but it might not be as easy as all that

Entertainment donald trump HIGNFY Ian Hislop

Donald Trump is fond of talking about he he might be able to run for a third term as US president even though there’s the trifling matter of the American constitution forbidding it.

We’d suggest it’s just all stuff and nonsense, but after the events of January 6 surely all bets are off.

We mention it again because the topic came up in the first episode of the new series of Have I Got News For You, and team captain and Private Eye editor Ian Hislop nails it once again.

Paul Merton, "One of the plans is to have JD Vance run for President. He wins, and he makes Trump his Vice President. Then JD Vance resigns. And Donald Trump takes over as President for a third term" Ian Hislop, "Which is exactly the method used by Putin to stay in" "Not that… pic.twitter.com/Gs0U7oz1Ok — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 4, 2025

Merton passes the ball and Hislop hoofs it into the back of the net.

And while we’re talking Have I Got News For You, there was also this.

Ian Hislop, "Our Prime Minister Keir Starmer's policy of just sucking up to Trump, studiously, and inserting himself" Paul Merton, "Inserting himself?" Ian Hislop, "Into his favour" Paul Merton, "I've heard it called many things before but never his favour" pic.twitter.com/S8LS1TiYco — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 4, 2025

Always reassuring to have HIGNFY back on our screens.

Truth is in comedy. https://t.co/aEeYg3brk5 — Adi Imsirovic (@AdiSurreyEnergy) April 5, 2025

The clip prompted more than a few people to respond with this.

The 12th Amendment states that no person constitutionally ineligible to be president can be vice president. — Squimpy Fudger (@SquimpyFudger) April 4, 2025

But don’t expect the Constitution to deter Trump. Anyone?

READ MORE

Bill Burr had a message for reporters asking him to comment on Elon Musk and it should be replayed to the American media (and everyone else) on a loop

Source @implausibleblog