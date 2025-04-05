Jeremy Paxman grudgingly having to do the weather on Newsnight just went viral again and it’s a proper hall of famer

Celebrity HIGNFY jeremy paxman Newsnight

In an increasingly uncertain and frankly terrifying world, this is just what we needed right now.

It’s 20 years – we’d have guessed 10! – since Newsnight started doing the weather forecast at the end of each programme.

And it’s fair to say Jeremy Paxman wasn’t entirely over excited by the idea. How over excited? This over excited, a clip from Have I Got News For You from back in the day which had us laughing out loud.

20 YEARS AGO TODAY: Newsnight introduces a weather forecast. With the aid of Have I Got News For You, a demonstration of why it didn’t last more than two weeks. pic.twitter.com/6hxYSeHt4O — Why Don’t YouTube? (@whydontyoutube) April 4, 2025

We love you, Paxo!

Perhaps the finest thing the BBC has ever done was insisting that Paxman do the weather for two weeks. https://t.co/TiAjLs27Y2 — Patrick Spelman (@flippflop) April 4, 2025

Glorious I was watching Newsnight the first night they did this. Paxman is a legend. https://t.co/MxNeHUGVji — Craig James – Reasonably Normal Gay (@CraigSJames) April 5, 2025

Take a brolly, lol — Kerensa_Thymesheer (@thymesheer) April 5, 2025

Good old Paxo. It’s exactly how I’d tell the forecast. https://t.co/tkuTOJSP3U — Marc Eastment (@EastmentMarc) April 5, 2025

The ray of sunshine that is Jeremy Paxman https://t.co/sdSkPBn1JH — VirtualVirgil (@PhilH23) April 5, 2025

Source @whydontyoutube