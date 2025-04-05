Celebrity HIGNFY jeremy paxman Newsnight

Jeremy Paxman grudgingly having to do the weather on Newsnight just went viral again and it’s a proper hall of famer

John Plunkett. Updated April 5th, 2025

In an increasingly uncertain and frankly terrifying world, this is just what we needed right now.

It’s 20 years – we’d have guessed 10! – since Newsnight started doing the weather forecast at the end of each programme.

And it’s fair to say Jeremy Paxman wasn’t entirely over excited by the idea. How over excited? This over excited, a clip from Have I Got News For You from back in the day which had us laughing out loud.

We love you, Paxo!

