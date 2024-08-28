Celebrity comedy

Lucy Beaumont shared the tale of her ill-fated teenage trip to Newquay and it’s a fabulously funny story in four parts

John Plunkett. Updated August 28th, 2024

You might have seen this week how Kirstie Allsop was reported to social services after allowing her 15-year-old son to go inter railing.

The details need not bother us here – it’s fair to say she wasn’t happy about it – but we mention it because it prompted the great Lucy Beaumont (check out her tour dates and tickets here) to share the tale of what happened to her when she was 15.

It’s a fabulous short story told in just four parts and it might just be the funniest minute or so you spend today.

1.

2.

3.

4.

And it prompted no end of responses from people sharing their thoughts about what happened (both to her and to Kirstie Allsop) and sharing tales of when they did something similar.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2