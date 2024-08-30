The Daily Mail’s furious that Keir Starmer took down a picture of Margaret Thatcher and we loved Chris Packham’s response best

Celebrity Chris packham daily mail Keir Starmer

To the world of the Daily Mail now, where the paper is still very much in recovery mode following Keir Starmer’s election victory.

And not much has captured the poper’s seething resentment that Labour is in Downing Street – nor, perhaps, just how out of touch it is these days, even with much of its own readership – than Friday’s front page.

And it prompted no end of very entertaining and totally on-point responses …

1.

Nobody… and I mean NOBODY is outraged pic.twitter.com/A2Rt60ILAU — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 29, 2024

2.

BREAKING: A man has decided what pictures he wants on the walls in his home… pic.twitter.com/SmSmlfVZmP — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) August 30, 2024

3.

Starmer is living at No.10. He gets to chose who’s portrait he has on the walls. And the fact that Mail doesn’t like his decision confirms his wisdom on this matter. pic.twitter.com/vpfraIsJ9I — Imogen (@Imogenlemon02) August 29, 2024

4.

Unless Starmer has literally chopped that Thatcher portrait into firewood and burnt it in the rose garden there is no story in any way, shape or form, I beg you to be serious — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) August 30, 2024

5.

No £800 rolls of wallpaper were harmed during the production of this front page. pic.twitter.com/KWa8ZDUZ5e — KoH (@pinguforest) August 30, 2024

6.

I’m actually really angry about this. It’s a stunning portrait, the way the unemployment follows you round the room. pic.twitter.com/clzQcozVqb — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) August 30, 2024

7.

I wouldn’t be outraged if Starmer live on TV walked onto the road outside No10, dropped his kegs, and shat on it whilst singing Ding Dong the witch is dead.#Thatcher #Starmer #DailyFail pic.twitter.com/WbuvwMtgid — The Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) August 29, 2024

8.

I’m unable to confirm what I have done with the portrait of Margaret Thatcher, but let’s just say we won’t need to buy Larry the Cat any litter tray liners for a while. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 30, 2024

9.

But we reckon our favourite response might be this, from the great Chris Packham.

Right , that’s it , I’m taking mine down too . . . pic.twitter.com/HNfVIDBgBD — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) August 30, 2024

Well played, sir.

Source @ChrisGPackham