Celebrity Chris packham daily mail Keir Starmer

The Daily Mail’s furious that Keir Starmer took down a picture of Margaret Thatcher and we loved Chris Packham’s response best

John Plunkett. Updated August 30th, 2024

To the world of the Daily Mail now, where the paper is still very much in recovery mode following Keir Starmer’s election victory.

And not much has captured the poper’s seething resentment that Labour is in Downing Street – nor, perhaps, just how out of touch it is these days, even with much of its own readership – than Friday’s front page.

And it prompted no end of very entertaining and totally on-point responses …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

But we reckon our favourite response might be this, from the great Chris Packham.

Well played, sir.

READ MORE

An Oasis fan bemoaned young women buying tickets for their Britpop heroes and this A++ comeback got a standing ovation

Source @ChrisGPackham