Trump tried to paint his incoherent ramblings as a ‘weave’ of stories admired by his English professor friends – No, really!

Donald Trump‘s speeches have a tendency to spiral off course by the end of the first sentence, taking in such lofty and relevant topics as sharks, the carcinogenic properties of windmills, and the late, great Hannibal Lecter.

Imagine how embarrassed we were to discover that these weren’t the incoherent ramblings of a buffoon, but an oratorical technique of such genius that English professors have singled out Trump’s mastery of it for particular praise.

Trump: You know, I do the weave. You know the weave? I weave stories together. Friends of mine that are, like, English professors, they say it's the most brilliant thing I've ever seen (???) pic.twitter.com/D3tcocJ5qo — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 30, 2024

“I’ll talk about, like, nine different things and they all come back brilliantly together.”

We don’t know what his hard-hatted crowd thought, but these people were less than convinced.

1.

How many English professor friends do you think Trump has? https://t.co/80t5HZvNSC — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 31, 2024

2.

BREAKING: Donald Trump says his rambling, incoherent vowel movements are actually a brilliant strategy called “The Weave” I don’t know what to say anymore. Oh my god. pic.twitter.com/yxJwLRfxmY — Jim Stewartson, Counterinsurgent (@jimstewartson) August 30, 2024

3.

On behalf of English Professors everywhere: no. https://t.co/nyfKl711wR — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) August 31, 2024

4.

I have eaten the plums

They were my plums

And which you were probably going to eat for breakfast

But they were mine

Nobody was talking about plums before I talked about them

Tremendously juicy

So sweet

And so mine https://t.co/mGjZyKp50D — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) August 31, 2024

5.

Crazy, mean, dangerous old geezer wants to be a dictator in the White House instead of a convict in prison where he belongs https://t.co/orA8rhFy9k — Mia Farrow ️‍ (@MiaFarrow) September 1, 2024

6.

See, when Biden slipped up in a speech it was a sign of cognitive decline, but Trump's rambling incoherence is just part of his oratorical genius. Don't believe me, just ask the New York Times pic.twitter.com/owdKU8Tf8R — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) September 1, 2024

7.

Donald, when they said "weave" they were talking about your hair. — Metz (@Metz4Real) August 30, 2024

8.

“They compare me to the narrator of the Great Gatsby, who many say was the greatest and most reliable narrator in history.” https://t.co/u0kw4XZohD — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) August 31, 2024

9.

The weave is code for "I have no idea what I'm talking about" https://t.co/cXVOaxyZS0 — Hunny Bunny / Grandpa (@paulajo89) September 1, 2024

10.

He's babbling. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) August 30, 2024

11.

Speaking as a professor of English: Bollocks. https://t.co/lVAOdrjOih — Dr Stephen Carver (@drstephencarver) September 1, 2024

12.

“The Weave” as in “Weave heard this nonsensical bullshit a million times before”? https://t.co/p8WgXNTBpI — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) August 30, 2024

13.

Trump’s coordinated thoughts weave … pic.twitter.com/n6hnEU6xyI — The Clear Cider (@TheClearCider) August 31, 2024

14.

Our great-grandchildren are going to be so confused about why Americans seemed to drop a couple dozen IQ points on average from 2015 to 2024. Also please god let 2024 be the end of this. https://t.co/xbywlHL5mE — No One of Consequence (@JustinGlenn) August 31, 2024

15.

Like many of us he has been influenced by Renata Adler’s “Speedboat” https://t.co/7EgjhV3kdF — Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) August 31, 2024

Finally, Jim Stewartson pointed out a blink-and-you-miss-it self-own.

Not to be missed in “The Weave” is maybe the fastest self-own in presidential campaign history. https://t.co/Y4O0NwekBT pic.twitter.com/Z6WozwKg73 — Jim Stewartson, Counterinsurgent (@jimstewartson) August 31, 2024

