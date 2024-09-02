US donald trump

Trump tried to paint his incoherent ramblings as a ‘weave’ of stories admired by his English professor friends – No, really!

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 2nd, 2024

Donald Trump‘s speeches have a tendency to spiral off course by the end of the first sentence, taking in such lofty and relevant topics as sharks, the carcinogenic properties of windmills, and the late, great Hannibal Lecter.

Imagine how embarrassed we were to discover that these weren’t the incoherent ramblings of a buffoon, but an oratorical technique of such genius that English professors have singled out Trump’s mastery of it for particular praise.

“I’ll talk about, like, nine different things and they all come back brilliantly together.”

We don’t know what his hard-hatted crowd thought, but these people were less than convinced.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Finally, Jim Stewartson pointed out a blink-and-you-miss-it self-own.

