Trump’s digital trading card infomercial proves that the grift is not only real, it’s as cringeworthy AF
If you thought JD Vance‘s jokes were bad – and you’d be quite correct about that – wait until you see the ad Donald Trump released to promote his latest grift – more trading cards.
This is a real video Donald Trump just posted pic.twitter.com/YigJ26hrAf
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 27, 2024
They’re such a good likeness.
Anyone idiotic enough to buy fifteen digital cards will be sent a physical Official Debate Card, which allegedly comes with a tiny piece of the ‘knockout’ suit that he wore during his debate with Joe Biden, and if you believe that, then you probably deserve to be spending $1500 on nothing.
The sale has already bagged enough money to pay a few lawyers.
Trump has made about $1.7M so far on his latest NFT sale
Trump Digital Trading Cards – America First Edition have seen over 17,000 mints in < 24 hours.
Notably, this is only 4.7% of the total possible supply of 360,000 NFTs.
There has been no secondary action as cards… pic.twitter.com/i9uud2ng4a
— TylerD ♂️ (@Tyler_Did_It) August 28, 2024
It would make more than $35 million if all the cards sold.
The internet wasn’t impressed.
1.
70 days before the election and Donald Trump is out with a new collection of NFT cards:
“These cards show me dancing and even holding some Bitcoin"
Imagine voting for this fraudster. pic.twitter.com/JBOImf86uv
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 27, 2024
2.
Harris campaign should pay to put this up on the air in the swing states https://t.co/KJbcaxWmJA
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 27, 2024
3.
The Onion is so fu*ked. https://t.co/34fPNgP6oP
— neil turkewitz (@neilturkewitz) August 28, 2024
4.
So Trump supporters say they can’t afford groceries but they can buy a $100 set of Trump trading cards?
Are they dumb or just liars?
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 27, 2024
5.
Trump is selling this for $99. pic.twitter.com/oNSQzTqbGq
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 28, 2024
6.
*taps sign* https://t.co/e55JoDC722 pic.twitter.com/1jvKfJoH7h
— Progressive Victory (@ProgressiveVic) August 27, 2024
7.
Trump is a SNL skit. 70 days before the election and huckster Trump is putting out DIGITAL collector cards for $99 each. You don't even get a physical card unless you buy 15 of them. He's a con artist and a joke. Why do you continue to send him money?? https://t.co/tQX5SZd0Yy
— Barry Markson (@BarryMarkson1) August 27, 2024
8.
How did we end up in the just the stupidest fucking timeline imaginable? https://t.co/mrnHvurOSs
— Kevin Mitchell (@WiringTheBrain) August 28, 2024
9.
LOL…. There’s a sucker born every minute. https://t.co/InPlHulPJo
— Adam the Bull (@adamthebull) August 27, 2024
10.
Can't wait to get my Donald Trump Official non-tactile Trading Cards! pic.twitter.com/Tt52mOB4qC
— The April (@TheEmpressApril) August 27, 2024
11.
I’m voting for a President who isn’t constantly selling junk to vulnerable American patriots to pay legal bills for their multitude of lawsuits and felony charges. ♀️#HarrisWalz2024 pic.twitter.com/wuYIIwjPey
— ☮️ (@DMLaBar) August 27, 2024
12.
This is the Republican nominee for President. It’s embarrassing.
— Armand Hamouth (@AreMond2) August 27, 2024
13.
Bro's grift is endless.
— Art Candee (@ArtCandee) August 27, 2024
14.
There is.
No.
Actual.
Bottom.
— Orwell’s Ghost (@planterspunch7) August 27, 2024
15.
These Trump Digital Trading Cards are a steal at $99. I got a Captain Valtrex which is the second rarest one after the one of Trump knocking out Floyd Mayweather. pic.twitter.com/AiQDHVW0cn
— TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) August 27, 2024
The wonderful @jasemonkey tweaked the ad.
The promotional video for Trump Digital Trading Cards is pretty wild. #TrumpCards pic.twitter.com/rpvgxXoksX
— The Jase (@jasemonkey) August 27, 2024
Kamala Harris should put him on retainer.
Source Adam Parkhomenko Image Screengrab, Collect Trump Cards