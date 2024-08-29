Trump’s digital trading card infomercial proves that the grift is not only real, it’s as cringeworthy AF

US donald trump

If you thought JD Vance‘s jokes were bad – and you’d be quite correct about that – wait until you see the ad Donald Trump released to promote his latest grift – more trading cards.

This is a real video Donald Trump just posted pic.twitter.com/YigJ26hrAf — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 27, 2024

They’re such a good likeness.

Anyone idiotic enough to buy fifteen digital cards will be sent a physical Official Debate Card, which allegedly comes with a tiny piece of the ‘knockout’ suit that he wore during his debate with Joe Biden, and if you believe that, then you probably deserve to be spending $1500 on nothing.

The sale has already bagged enough money to pay a few lawyers.

Trump has made about $1.7M so far on his latest NFT sale Trump Digital Trading Cards – America First Edition have seen over 17,000 mints in < 24 hours. Notably, this is only 4.7% of the total possible supply of 360,000 NFTs. There has been no secondary action as cards… pic.twitter.com/i9uud2ng4a — TylerD ‍♂️ (@Tyler_Did_It) August 28, 2024

It would make more than $35 million if all the cards sold.

The internet wasn’t impressed.

1.

70 days before the election and Donald Trump is out with a new collection of NFT cards: “These cards show me dancing and even holding some Bitcoin" Imagine voting for this fraudster. pic.twitter.com/JBOImf86uv — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 27, 2024

2.

Harris campaign should pay to put this up on the air in the swing states https://t.co/KJbcaxWmJA — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 27, 2024

3.

The Onion is so fu*ked. https://t.co/34fPNgP6oP — neil turkewitz (@neilturkewitz) August 28, 2024

4.

So Trump supporters say they can’t afford groceries but they can buy a $100 set of Trump trading cards? Are they dumb or just liars? pic.twitter.com/4djDpyVwTL — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 27, 2024

5.

Trump is selling this for $99. pic.twitter.com/oNSQzTqbGq — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 28, 2024

6.

7.

Trump is a SNL skit. 70 days before the election and huckster Trump is putting out DIGITAL collector cards for $99 each. You don't even get a physical card unless you buy 15 of them. He's a con artist and a joke. Why do you continue to send him money?? https://t.co/tQX5SZd0Yy — Barry Markson (@BarryMarkson1) August 27, 2024

8.

How did we end up in the just the stupidest fucking timeline imaginable? https://t.co/mrnHvurOSs — Kevin Mitchell (@WiringTheBrain) August 28, 2024

9.

LOL…. There’s a sucker born every minute. https://t.co/InPlHulPJo — Adam the Bull (@adamthebull) August 27, 2024

10.

Can't wait to get my Donald Trump Official non-tactile Trading Cards! pic.twitter.com/Tt52mOB4qC — The April (@TheEmpressApril) August 27, 2024

11.

I’m voting for a President who isn’t constantly selling junk to vulnerable American patriots to pay legal bills for their multitude of lawsuits and felony charges. ‍♀️#HarrisWalz2024 pic.twitter.com/wuYIIwjPey — ☮️ (@DMLaBar) August 27, 2024

12.

This is the Republican nominee for President. It’s embarrassing. — Armand Hamouth (@AreMond2) August 27, 2024

13.

Bro's grift is endless. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) August 27, 2024

14.

There is. No. Actual. Bottom. — Orwell’s Ghost (@planterspunch7) August 27, 2024

15.

These Trump Digital Trading Cards are a steal at $99. I got a Captain Valtrex which is the second rarest one after the one of Trump knocking out Floyd Mayweather. pic.twitter.com/AiQDHVW0cn — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) August 27, 2024

The wonderful @jasemonkey tweaked the ad.

The promotional video for Trump Digital Trading Cards is pretty wild. #TrumpCards pic.twitter.com/rpvgxXoksX — The Jase (@jasemonkey) August 27, 2024

Kamala Harris should put him on retainer.

