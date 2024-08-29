US donald trump

Trump’s digital trading card infomercial proves that the grift is not only real, it’s as cringeworthy AF

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 29th, 2024

If you thought JD Vance‘s jokes were bad – and you’d be quite correct about that – wait until you see the ad Donald Trump released to promote his latest grift – more trading cards.

They’re such a good likeness.

Highly stylised image of a slim and much less wrinkled Trump, labelled Trumpamania.

Slim and muscley Trump in red, white and blue body armour. Labelled Fight, Fight, Fight

Trump looking very slim in a blue suit, holding a Trump brand basketball in one hand. Labelled 'Greatest of all time'

Anyone idiotic enough to buy fifteen digital cards will be sent a physical Official Debate Card, which allegedly comes with a tiny piece of the ‘knockout’ suit that he wore during his debate with Joe Biden, and if you believe that, then you probably deserve to be spending $1500 on nothing.

The sale has already bagged enough money to pay a few lawyers.

It would make more than $35 million if all the cards sold.

The internet wasn’t impressed.

The wonderful @jasemonkey tweaked the ad.

Kamala Harris should put him on retainer.

Source Adam Parkhomenko Image Screengrab, Collect Trump Cards