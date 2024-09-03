People loved Dara Ó Briain’s response to a fan’s query about ‘platinum and VIP’ options for new tour

Celebrity Dara Ó Briain

There’s been no shortage of outrage as you’ll no doubt have seen at the ‘dynamic pricing’ used for the keenly awaited Oasis reunion tour, which saw some fans waiting all day on the phone only to find out the tickets were five times expensive as they thought there were going to be.

Weird how "dynamic pricing" never seems to mean you can get gig tickets for a fiver if they're not selling well — pickwick (@pickwick) September 2, 2024

Indeed.

And it was an issue that Dara Ó Briain had in mind when he announced a new 100-date tour of the UK.

Lots of these being announced this week for a 100 date tour of the Uk 2025/2026! And I’m excited we shall be using… Static Pricing! Yes, with new Static Pricing, our Market Tracker Technology will assess demand and instantaneously not change the price in any way. But don’t go… https://t.co/bR1laIlWlL — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) September 2, 2024

We mention it not only because we love Dara, but because of this particular query which caught the great man’s eye.

Will there be any platinum and VIP options? — Capernosity&Function (@capernosity) September 2, 2024

And Ó Briain’s response was 10/10.

Yes! For Platinum, book yourself a nice meal beforehand, for VIP, do that and also buy an ice-cream during the interval. https://t.co/fkGALIksHE — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) September 2, 2024

And also this!

If you stand, somebody asks you to sit down. This service is supplied free. https://t.co/a6VDUMCIOo — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) September 2, 2024

Nailed it.

Nice to realise I have always been a VIP — PhanTom (@PhanTom_lt) September 2, 2024

Source @daraobriain