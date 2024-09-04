Andrew Tate gave people an insight into his ‘ultimate man cave’ and of all the comebacks Paul Sinha surely said it best

Life Andrew tate

Time now to return – briefly – to the world of the clown prince of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, who took offence at people who were mocking him for living in what looks very much like a warehouse.

“OMG the Tate brothers live in a warehouse! Haha” – Brokies who can’t pay rent. Yes one of my 21 properties used to be a warehouse, I like it and own it outright. This is as dumb as mocking me for driving a Lada as one of my 70+ cars. The “warehouse” – pic.twitter.com/45THnJA35J — Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) September 3, 2024

Tate – appearing at a courtroom near you some time soon! – was at pains to point out it’s not his only home (honest!) but that yes, it did used to be a warehouse.

But now it’s a cool warehouse, a really, really cool warehouse. Because, look.

our house is the ultimate man cave. Police cant get in for 45mins while we smoke cigars because everythings bullet proof. We have a gym and a podcast studio and all we do is train and work. The dream. Not a gay ornament in site. Zero “home” feeling. ONLY WORK FEELING. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) September 3, 2024

The very definition of protesting too much, the insight into his home life served only to prompt an avalanche of mockery. And scorn. And more mockery.

Is this the world’s first instance of a person experiencing Stockholm syndrome with themselves? pic.twitter.com/si5ylcnrLg — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) September 4, 2024

wow sounds pretty slick but why were the police trying to get into your house andrew pic.twitter.com/7d3niDwbjv — The author, Séamas O'Reilly (@shockproofbeats) September 4, 2024

We can’t be arrested on charges of rape and human trafficking for 45 minutes. But after that, we can definitely be arrested on charges of rape and human trafficking, and they can seize all my luxury cars and belongings. pic.twitter.com/2zjc6QfixD — Moog (@a_toots) September 4, 2024

Certainly a lot of words for “we have no taste and live in a glorified garage”. pic.twitter.com/WBASeIrpbi — The Bear (@i_iratus) September 4, 2024

But it was surely comedian, Chaser and erstwhile Taskmaster contestant Paul Sinha who said it best

There’s a specialist room where we spend hours every day training our muscles to look as photogenic as possible, to inspire our male fanbase to keep funding us. But there are no gay ornaments. I repeat, no gay ornaments. pic.twitter.com/F2QD3USGvE — Paul Sinha (@paulybengali) September 4, 2024

And because we’re talking Tate, it reminded us of this from a day or two back.

Strong ‘Fred West did nice patios’ vibes. pic.twitter.com/zSZTkaFNAN — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 1, 2024

To conclude …

Dude brags because police can’t bust his house fast enough

Listen buddy the last guy who was proud of shit like that was Pablo Escobar things didn’t end well for him https://t.co/nKE7lwXWoT — Second to None (@secondtojesus) September 4, 2024

READ MORE

John Cleese vs MAGA was only ever going to go one way – and it’s a joy to behold