John Cleese vs MAGA was only ever going to go one way – and it’s a joy to behold

Comedian, writer and actor John Cleese is a national treasure, and since both Monty Python and Fawlty Towers were successfully exported, he is also – to some people – an international treasure. As he frequently shares his low opinion of Donald Trump, those people don’t include the MAGA contingent.

He recently commented on Trump’s deranged ramblings at Potterville.

Trump gave a speech at Potterville, Michigan on Thursday A transcript of part of it is on MSNBC It shows beyond doubt that he has lost his mind Please go to MSNBC and read it — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) September 3, 2024

Here’s the section singled out by MSNBC as raising questions about Trump’s mental acuity.

Trump says that he has been treated worse than any president in history and suggests the assassination attempt against him was the fruit of a conspiracy pic.twitter.com/hWhY75biRu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 29, 2024

If anything, it’s worse written down.

“She destroyed the city of San Francisco, it’s — and I own a big building there — it’s no — I shouldn’t talk about this but that’s OK I don’t give a damn because this is what I’m doing. I should say it’s the finest city in the world — sell and get the hell out of there, right? But I can’t do that. I don’t care, you know? I lost billions of dollars, billions of dollars. You know, somebody said, ‘What do you think you lost?’ I said, ‘Probably two, three billion. That’s OK, I don’t care.’ They say, ‘You think you’d do it again?’ And that’s the least of it. Nobody. They always say, I don’t know if you know. Lincoln was horribly treated. Uh, Jefferson was pretty horribly. Andrew Jackson they say was the worst of all, that he was treated worse than any other president. I said, ‘Do that study again, because I think there’s nobody close to Trump.’ I even got shot! And who the hell knows where that came from, right?”

That must be an example of the ‘weave’ that all Trump’s English professor friends love so much.

Instead of going to read the MSNBC transcript, as John Cleese had suggested, Trump cultists attacked him for daring to state the obvious, and he kept knocking their efforts out of the park.

Here are just a few beautiful examples.

In this case TDS means Trump's Deranged Speech https://t.co/MAfMqzd0Gu — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) September 3, 2024

I'd say 'Cheer up', but I'm afraid Trump's toast So sit back and watch the cognitive dissonance https://t.co/PX71mbQwvE — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) September 3, 2024

I'm not keen on men – and they are always men – who want to be dictators But you are free to vote for them Once https://t.co/4EcHOuDWWR — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) September 3, 2024

The intriguingly named Professor Pissybich had a question.

John’s response was nothing less than superb.

You used to have a slogan 'No taxation without representation' I've been paying tax here since 1964, and I'm not allowed to vote So this is how I represent myself https://t.co/rRCMTh2nPa — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) September 3, 2024

There was a virtual cheer for the comeback.

Because it’s fascinating to see him deal so deftly with their comments, here’s one more exchange for the road.

Trying to persuade people that a deranged man should not be running the USA for the next four years is not a laughing matter https://t.co/Asc6KdTQWC — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) September 3, 2024

We’ll just leave this here.

