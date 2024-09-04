US donald trump John Cleese

John Cleese vs MAGA was only ever going to go one way – and it’s a joy to behold

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 4th, 2024

Comedian, writer and actor John Cleese is a national treasure, and since both Monty Python and Fawlty Towers were successfully exported, he is also – to some people – an international treasure. As he frequently shares his low opinion of Donald Trump, those people don’t include the MAGA contingent.

He recently commented on Trump’s deranged ramblings at Potterville.

Here’s the section singled out by MSNBC as raising questions about Trump’s mental acuity.

If anything, it’s worse written down.

“She destroyed the city of San Francisco, it’s — and I own a big building there — it’s no — I shouldn’t talk about this but that’s OK I don’t give a damn because this is what I’m doing.

I should say it’s the finest city in the world — sell and get the hell out of there, right? But I can’t do that. I don’t care, you know? I lost billions of dollars, billions of dollars. You know, somebody said, ‘What do you think you lost?’ I said, ‘Probably two, three billion. That’s OK, I don’t care.’

They say, ‘You think you’d do it again?’ And that’s the least of it. Nobody.

They always say, I don’t know if you know. Lincoln was horribly treated. Uh, Jefferson was pretty horribly. Andrew Jackson they say was the worst of all, that he was treated worse than any other president. I said, ‘Do that study again, because I think there’s nobody close to Trump.’ I even got shot! And who the hell knows where that came from, right?”

That must be an example of the ‘weave’ that all Trump’s English professor friends love so much.

Instead of going to read the MSNBC transcript, as John Cleese had suggested, Trump cultists attacked him for daring to state the obvious, and he kept knocking their efforts out of the park.

Here are just a few beautiful examples.

@JGriesler projecting your #TDS on others

@ChampPackFan Oh, MSNBC. Now I understand what has happened to a once great comic. My apologies, Mr. Cleese. I thought you had lost your mind. It turns out you were brainwashed. So sad.

@JOTUS66 No, he hasn't, he continues to be a political threat despite every attempt by democrat propagandists like you who have worked EVERY DAY since November 2016 to hurt the man

The intriguingly named Professor Pissybich had a question.

@pissybich Why are you so rabidly interested in American politics, particularly of the Trump Hate variety, you’re an Englishman?

John’s response was nothing less than superb.

There was a virtual cheer for the comeback.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Because it’s fascinating to see him deal so deftly with their comments, here’s one more exchange for the road.

@RigBagbo John used to be a laugh. You've changed.

We’ll just leave this here.

Source John Cleese Image Screengrab