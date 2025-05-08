A bigoted Maga shared her fury at an ‘all gender restroom’ and was gloriously owned into next year

US magas takedowns

We hadn’t come across Nancy Mace before and we think we preferred it that way.

It’s too late now, however, so let us share with you the Republican congresswoman for South Caroline’s fury at coming across an ‘all gender restroom’ on a recent trip to Texas.

Mace’s Twitter bio proudly declares she is ‘endorsed by Donald Trump’ but you knew that already, right?

Spotted in Austin: “All gender restroom.” On a recent trip to Texas. Um, no. There are only two. Hold the line. Biology isn’t bigotry. pic.twitter.com/TreAFaV6U7 — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) May 7, 2025

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because she ended up owned into next year, and a proper delight it was too.

1.

Nah you’re a bigot — The Pissed Off Lawyer (@legaltweetz) May 7, 2025

2.

the wheelchair-accessible bathrooms have always been unisex https://t.co/4inijDA0be — katharine slim (@katharineslim) May 7, 2025

3.

this lady really can’t take a shit without letting the world know about it https://t.co/hvToyQIeyp — baby doxxer (@youwouldntpost) May 7, 2025

4.

Wait until Nancy Mace takes her first trip on an airplane https://t.co/v2viuwAeHx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 7, 2025

5.

Are you genuinely this dumb? This has to be an act — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 7, 2025

6.

You’re an idiot. This is literally just a unisex bathroom. Jesus Christ on fire. — sloth (@theopposum1234) May 7, 2025

7.

why do you take a photo every single time you take a shit, are you unemployed? please return all the money taxpayers have given to your salary immediately or we’re suing. — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) May 7, 2025

8.

This is not implying there are more than two it’s just saying regardless of your gender anyone can use it. My god. You have to be the lowest IQ member of Congress ever. No wonder you l dropped out of high school. — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) May 7, 2025

9.