Politics ed miliband Richard tice self-owns

Richard Tice claimed he totally owned Ed Miliband with this Commons Q&A and it’s the least self-aware thing you’ll see this year

John Plunkett. Updated September 4th, 2024

Time to return to the world of Reform UK leader Richard Tice, who had a question about the cost of renewable energy for energy secretary Ed Miliband.

We mention it again because of what Tice had to say about the exchange, proudly sharing the Q&A on Twitter and telling his followers how he ‘blasted Net Zero obsessed Miliband’.

And if you watch the entire exchange to the end then you’ve surely just witnessed the least self-aware thing you’ll see this year.

Glorious. Just not for the reasons Tice seems to think it is.

Just in case he still didn’t see it, there were plenty of people only too happy to help in the comments.

Source @TiceRichard