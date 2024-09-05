Jesse Waters questioned Tim Walz’s masculinity for drinking milkshakes with a straw and these 13 comebacks were simply delicious

US comebacks Fox News matt walz

The Poke – watching Fox News so you don’t have to.

In this case, it’s presenter Jesse Waters trying to find something – anything – about which to attack Kamala Harris’s VP running mate, Tim Walz.

And it must have been a thin gruel day because he took to questioning Walz’s masculinity … for the way he drinks a vanilla milkshake.

Watters: Women love masculinity, and women do not love Tim Walz, so that should just tell you about how masculine Tim Walz is. The other day you saw him with a vanilla ice cream shake. Had a straw in it. Again, that tells you everything. pic.twitter.com/scb9oNanf9 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 4, 2024

And we’re glad he did – kind of – because it prompted some deliciously entertaining comebacks.

Making those hand gestures with those sculpted brows and that $300 haircut is basically a strawberry milkshake with a neon crazy straw, buddy. — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) September 4, 2024

The “alphas” sure love talking about other mens’ masculinity. Kinda weird imo — Jon Evans  (@jonevnz) September 4, 2024

NARRATOR: “Jesse Watters was wearing liquid foundation, eyeliner, and face powder when he mocked Tim Walz’s lack of masculinity for using a straw.” — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 4, 2024

Imagine being this fragile, like a sickly baby deer, struggling to stand up for the first time. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) September 4, 2024

Tim Walz didn’t have to let the air out of his wife’s tires to get him to date her. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) September 4, 2024

Gentlemen, is it gay to use a straw? https://t.co/vtP2RXaDSb — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) September 5, 2024

