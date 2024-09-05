US comebacks Fox News matt walz
Jesse Waters questioned Tim Walz’s masculinity for drinking milkshakes with a straw and these 13 comebacks were simply delicious
The Poke – watching Fox News so you don’t have to.
In this case, it’s presenter Jesse Waters trying to find something – anything – about which to attack Kamala Harris’s VP running mate, Tim Walz.
And it must have been a thin gruel day because he took to questioning Walz’s masculinity … for the way he drinks a vanilla milkshake.
Watters: Women love masculinity, and women do not love Tim Walz, so that should just tell you about how masculine Tim Walz is. The other day you saw him with a vanilla ice cream shake. Had a straw in it. Again, that tells you everything. pic.twitter.com/scb9oNanf9
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 4, 2024
And we’re glad he did – kind of – because it prompted some deliciously entertaining comebacks.
1.
Making those hand gestures with those sculpted brows and that $300 haircut is basically a strawberry milkshake with a neon crazy straw, buddy.
— Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) September 4, 2024
2.
The “alphas” sure love talking about other mens’ masculinity. Kinda weird imo
— Jon Evans (@jonevnz) September 4, 2024
3.
NARRATOR: “Jesse Watters was wearing liquid foundation, eyeliner, and face powder when he mocked Tim Walz’s lack of masculinity for using a straw.”
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 4, 2024
4.
Imagine being this fragile, like a sickly baby deer, struggling to stand up for the first time.
— Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) September 4, 2024
5.
Tim Walz didn’t have to let the air out of his wife’s tires to get him to date her.
— Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) September 4, 2024
6.
Gentlemen, is it gay to use a straw? https://t.co/vtP2RXaDSb
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) September 5, 2024
7.
I saw Jesse Watters lapping rainbow sherbet off a badger’s asshole.
— Allen Weisselberger (@weisselbergers) September 4, 2024