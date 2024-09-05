Priti Patel has been knocked out of the Tory leadership contest. Oh dear. How sad. Never mind!

Politics conservatives

Priti Patel‘s hopes of becoming the next leader of the Tory Party have fallen at the first hurdle. Alright, the second hurdle, after being delusional enough to go for it.

BREAKING: Priti Patel has been eliminated from the Conservative leadership contest — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 4, 2024

She received a mere half of the number of votes of the current favourite (in betting terms, rather than general popularity), Robert Jenrick.

BREAKING: Result of the first round of the Conservative Party leadership contest Kemi Badenoch: 22

Robert Jenrick: 28

James Cleverly: 21

Tom Tugendhat: 17

Priti Patel: 14

Mel Stride: 16 Priti Patel is eliminated — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) September 4, 2024

She posted the usual good loser message, and will presumably already be negotiating with the other candidates for a place in the shadow cabinet in exchange for pushing her supporters in their direction.

There wasn’t exactly a weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth at her elimination.

Here’s a little of what’s been said so far.

Awwwww bye Priti. At one time you were a fan favourite, a contender for party leader, never out of the headlines. Now you've come last in a leadership contest that includes Mel Stride haha. https://t.co/RZNsKOF7bE — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) September 4, 2024

There’s an amount of cash I’d have paid to see her face when she was given this news and it’s not a small amount. https://t.co/3swAaerM6o — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) September 4, 2024

imagine getting less votes than “Mel Stride”, a person I’m convinced they’ve just made up https://t.co/cU1xeEZavU — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) September 4, 2024

Priti Patel out. Good riddance. I'm old enough to remember when she & the rest of Johnson's government attacked the England team, as part of their culture wars — then back-peddled as the team reached the Euro 2020 final. Tyrone Mings made one of the greatest tackles for England: pic.twitter.com/qJkClDA3mB — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) September 4, 2024

Imagine Priti Patel not being very popular? Who knew?

D'ya reckon it's the cuntiness? It is isn't it? It's the cuntiness. pic.twitter.com/cwkYwNSkgJ — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) September 4, 2024

Tory leadership contest:

EXPERIENCE.

COMING.

LAST. pic.twitter.com/Ph79UqV6CA — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) September 4, 2024

“Priti Patel is eliminated.” One of the sweetest sentences ever typed into a keyboard. https://t.co/zOfUnT3fEF — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) September 4, 2024

Poor Priti Patel. Imaging coming last when your competition is Kemi Badenoch, Robert Jenrick, James Cleverly, Tom Tugendhat and Mel Stride. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 4, 2024

Priti Patel out first in the Tory leadership election pic.twitter.com/FFODKOeEM4 — Tony (@AntMelia94) September 4, 2024

Off to Reform in 3, 2, 1… https://t.co/JX0mUe8JIy — InsertNameHere (@andykeatingis) September 4, 2024

Sangita Myska reminded us of the company Patel keeps.

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel has been knocked out of the Tory Leadership contest after failing to secure the backing of enough Conservative MPs. Presumably this leaves her with enough free time to party with Nigel Farage, again. pic.twitter.com/z5GLhKvX6h — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) September 4, 2024

Image Screengrab