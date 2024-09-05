Politics conservatives

Priti Patel has been knocked out of the Tory leadership contest. Oh dear. How sad. Never mind!

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 5th, 2024

Priti Patel‘s hopes of becoming the next leader of the Tory Party have fallen at the first hurdle. Alright, the second hurdle, after being delusional enough to go for it.

She received a mere half of the number of votes of the current favourite (in betting terms, rather than general popularity), Robert Jenrick.

She posted the usual good loser message, and will presumably already be negotiating with the other candidates for a place in the shadow cabinet in exchange for pushing her supporters in their direction.

There wasn’t exactly a weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth at her elimination.

Here’s a little of what’s been said so far.

Sangita Myska reminded us of the company Patel keeps.

Image Screengrab