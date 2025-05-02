JD Vance blamed Trump’s economic slump on Joe Biden and these Americans were having none of it – 13 devastating takedowns

US donald trump JD Vance joe biden

So it’s 100 days and counting for Donald Trump in his second stint at the White House, but it’s fair to say not everything’s going entirely to plan.

Well, not unless he deliberately set out to shrink the US economy (and at this stage we’re ruling nothing in and nothing out).

So it was only natural for vice president JD Vance to be asked by Fox News’s Brett Baier about the US economy going into reverse in the first quarter of Trump’s second presidency, the country’s GDP falling 0.3% against 2.4% growth in the final quarter of last year.

And the so-called VP’s response was as predictable as it was infuriating.

Baier: The economy shrank. First time in three years. People are pointing to the tariff policy. Vance: This is Joe Biden’s economy. pic.twitter.com/z3RE8gImrL — Acyn (@Acyn) May 1, 2025

And these Americans – well, maybe not all Americans but most of them – surely said it best.

1.

“The economy shrank. First time in three years. People are pointing to the tariff policy.” – Baier “This is Joe Biden’s economy.” – Vance Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/RbhXk6ppOy — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) May 1, 2025

2.

It’s Trump’s economy, to suggest otherwise is to insult the intelligence of the American people. — Timothy Bellman (@Timothy_Bellman) May 1, 2025

3.

when Biden was president and the economy was good, it was Trump’s economy. But now that Trump is president and the economy is bad, it’s Biden’s economy pic.twitter.com/q6pEzPDxwW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2025

4.

It’s crazy that they aren’t embarrassed to keep blaming everything on Biden. What have they done for 100 days. — Bill the Beaver (@TrueNorthStr0ng) May 1, 2025

5.

JD Vance trying to blame the current state of the economy on Biden is peak delusional. Him and Trump own this disaster because of the ridiculous tariffs and trade wars.pic.twitter.com/WBVQ702oCD — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 1, 2025

6.