JD Vance blamed Trump’s economic slump on Joe Biden and these Americans were having none of it – 13 devastating takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated May 2nd, 2025

So it’s 100 days and counting for Donald Trump in his second stint at the White House, but it’s fair to say not everything’s going entirely to plan.

Well, not unless he deliberately set out to shrink the US economy (and at this stage we’re ruling nothing in and nothing out).

So it was only natural for vice president JD Vance to be asked by Fox News’s Brett Baier about the US economy going into reverse in the first quarter of Trump’s second presidency, the country’s GDP falling 0.3% against 2.4% growth in the final quarter of last year.

And the so-called VP’s response was as predictable as it was infuriating.

And these Americans – well, maybe not all Americans but most of them – surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

