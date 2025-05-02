‘What’s one thing your parents told you growing up that you completely disagree with now?’ 17 belated realisations

Round Ups Ask Reddit

When you’re a kid, your parents can seem like the smartest people in the world. But as you get a bit older, opinions change.

Chances are, you’ll start to realise that your parents got a few things about the world wrong, or at the very least their worldview is outdated. To learn more about these intergenerational differences, tkewhatder7 put this question to the folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s one thing your parents told you growing up that you completely disagree with now?’

Here are the top replies from people who learnt the errors of their parent’s ways..

1.

‘Stick with one company for your entire life. Granted it worked out well for the both of them, but times have changed.’

-PhillyD87

2.

‘My dad told me it was my fault my mom and him divorced

‘I was five. I sure believed it for a long time.’

-stevoschizoid

3.

‘That they are right because “they’re the parent.” Hindsight being 20/20, they were often wrong. They just didn’t want to admit it.’

-only-one-question

4.

‘Just ignore the bullies, they’ll stop.’

-stupid_name

5.

‘Always respect your elders. Truthfully, some do not deserve it.’

-tbibbly

6.

‘Parents don’t have to apologize to their kids.’

–afdionne

7.

‘That powerful people got there due to their work ethic and talent, and have extraordinary insights.

After being in corporate America for over a decade, I know people up top are clueless.’

-Dances28

8.

‘Long sleeved shirts aren’t for the summertime!

Sometimes they are.’

-SundayMorningTrisha

9.

‘Don’t live in a big city right after college.

Later learned that it’s one of the better ways to make large and early career gains as well as easiest to switch companies to level up.’

-alld5502