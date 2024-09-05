Some of Tim Walz’s family proudly posed in support of Donald Trump and it was a hilarious self-own visible from space

Politics donald trump self-owns Tim Walz

It’s fair to say things haven’t been going all Donald Trump’s way in the US elections to date, first with Joe Biden dropping out and then Kamala Harris picking Tim Walz as her running mate, who appears to be everything that Trump’s VP pick, JD Vance, is not.

So it was only natural that MAGAs should seize on any way possible to land a blow on Walz in whichever way possible, and some of his own family members were only too happy to oblige.

Tim Walz's family members in Nebraska are voting for Trump. pic.twitter.com/CmBrx1APMm — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 4, 2024

Seem like a nice bunch.

Except they might think about getting the clan back together and doing the whole thing again. With a newly ordered batch of T-shirts. Because … look.

1.

"The part of the family that doesn't know how to use apostrophes vs the schoolteacher" is probably not the contrast they were going for. https://t.co/1aZqjzq6ua — Sturgeon's Law (@Sturgeons_Law) September 4, 2024

2.

So these are the morons who can't use apostrophes correctly? No wonder they support Trump — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 4, 2024

3.

Tim not associating with the ones who don't understand apostrophe usage makes total sense to me https://t.co/aPwAsEpC6s — Matt Campbell (@BlueHogReport) September 4, 2024

4.

So Tim is the smart one of the family — Ryan Daigler – Exposing Narcissistic Abuse (@Ryan_Daigler) September 4, 2024

5.

I’m just a man standing in front of a nation asking y’all to please stop using apostrophes to indicate plural nouns. https://t.co/LUbYubFW7M — Matt (@realmattcarr) September 4, 2024

6,

Bunch of moron’s — Dispatches and drama from Seattle protest scene (@bennetthaselton) September 4, 2024

7.

Devastating apostrophe crime on those shirts lol https://t.co/4uiPVlSVTi — Zack Brown (@ZackBrownDC) September 4, 2024

And also this.

So Walz got away from his terrible family. Relatable. — Crunch Bonemeal ☕️ (@MikeLeiderman) September 4, 2024

And this.

early on in walz’s rise, he said something on cnn that stuck out to me: americans just want to be able to go to dinner with their family without fighting about politics again. realizing now that this probably came from a place of genuine pain, the kind lots of us can relate to. https://t.co/IQkUPH8BBX — tyler huskerbee (@TylerHuckabee) September 4, 2024

And this!

I know it's bad to make fun of people for poor grammar but they make it really easy — 狼 (@nomftc) September 4, 2024

And finally …

Anyone going to tell them? — Nick Davis (@alt_world) September 4, 2024

READ MORE

Ellen DeGeneres will use a Netflix comedy special to talk about being kicked out of showbusiness and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Source @MattWolking