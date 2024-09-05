Ellen DeGeneres will use a Netflix comedy special to talk about being kicked out of showbusiness and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Celebrity comebacks hollywood netflix

It’s been a while since Ellen DeGeneres was on daytime TV, her eponymous show coming to an end after 19 years in 2022 after allegations of a toxic workplace rather at odds with her ‘be kind’ mantra.

The good news for Ellen fans – speak up! – is that the star is about to be back on a green somewhere near you with a Netflix special, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval.

“Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval” will premiere globally on Sept. 24 on Netflix. According to the comedian herself, this will mark the last comedy special of her career. She will also discuss being “kicked out of show business” after her daytime talk show ended after… pic.twitter.com/YjF4i7OGeT — Variety (@Variety) September 3, 2024

And there was something about which didn’t quite ring true for some people. And when we say ‘some people’, we mean the entirety of the internet. Well, quite a few people, anyway.

This.

My favorite part of Cancel Culture is when canceled celebrities get their own streaming specials where they get paid millions to complain about being cancelled and out of work https://t.co/giLEqFK4lx — Gay and Tired (@GayChemist) September 3, 2024

"I will now explain how I was kicked out of show business and completely silenced during a comedy special on the world's largest streaming platform." — Fallingdownblue (@Fallingdownblu) September 3, 2024

If you've gotten a wire transfer for $20 million dollars from the largest streaming platform to talk about "being kicked out of show business", .. you haven't been kicked out of show business. — ET (@Wish2Heal38) September 3, 2024

Nothing says ‘kicked out of show business’ quite like having your own global comedy special on Netflix https://t.co/zSjDwPyIjz — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) September 5, 2024

“I was kicked out of show business. Please enjoy my Netflix special.” https://t.co/nO1F65VB4p — Patrick Fisackerly (@fisackerly) September 3, 2024

