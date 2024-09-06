US gun control

A Republican congressman said God not gun control was the answer to US school shootings and this Canadian’s wildly viral response was the only one you need

John Plunkett. Updated September 6th, 2024

Another week, another horrific school shooting in the United States, this time in Georgia.

Four people were killed – two teachers and two students – were killed at Apalachee High School in Winder, near Atlanta, and the father of a 14-year-old boy accused of the shootings has been arrested and charged with murder.

Here’s what Republican congressman Mike Collins, who represents the district where the atrocity took place, had to say.

And this – especially this – is what he said back in 2022

‘We have a gun problem in this country, we have a cultural problem where we have removed God from every facet of our life. That’s where we’ve got to get back to, where the sanctity of life means something.’

And there were no end of responses to that, like this.

And this.

And indeed this.

But there was one response which went particularly viral …

… and it got everyone standing up to applaud.

