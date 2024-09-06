A Republican congressman said God not gun control was the answer to US school shootings and this Canadian’s wildly viral response was the only one you need

US gun control

Another week, another horrific school shooting in the United States, this time in Georgia.

Four people were killed – two teachers and two students – were killed at Apalachee High School in Winder, near Atlanta, and the father of a 14-year-old boy accused of the shootings has been arrested and charged with murder.

Here’s what Republican congressman Mike Collins, who represents the district where the atrocity took place, had to say.

Mike Collins, who represents the district where the school shooting happened yesterday, says “it’s not the right time to talk about” gun control, and that the solution is: “We’ve got to get back to God in this country.” Story. https://t.co/S5yZumMHXw — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 5, 2024

And this – especially this – is what he said back in 2022

Rep. Mike Collins, who represents the district where the school shooting happened today in GA, was asked in 2022 if he favored ANY gun laws including red flag laws. The answer is no, he said God is the answer. pic.twitter.com/K2zzNi4o11 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 4, 2024

‘We have a gun problem in this country, we have a cultural problem where we have removed God from every facet of our life. That’s where we’ve got to get back to, where the sanctity of life means something.’

And there were no end of responses to that, like this.

We’ve given God more than enough chances. Let’s try gun control. — _ (@SundaeDivine) September 6, 2024

And this.

Where was God today when that gun was being fired? — Maggie ⚾️ (@LACentrist) September 4, 2024

And indeed this.

Can't imagine why people no longer believe in God. — ❤️‍ A To The Z ❤️‍ (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) September 4, 2024

But there was one response which went particularly viral …

Canadian here. We don’t have prayer in schools, or the Ten Commandments, or God. We also don’t have dead kids. No Canadian child has ever died in a mass shooting in an elementary school. We have guns. What we don’t have is Republicans. American has to get rid of Republicans. https://t.co/RquE1Lmsyz — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) September 5, 2024

… and it got everyone standing up to applaud.

This is a perfect take. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) September 5, 2024

Gun epidemic is only unique to America. If the do-nothing republicans had some balls, we wouldn't have so many deaths. — Ron (@Ronxyz00) September 6, 2024

