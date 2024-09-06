Donald Trump’s rambling answer about childcare prompted no end of comebacks but Mark Hamill’s A++ response scored top marks

Celebrity comebacks donald trump mark hamill

Donald Trump has been going wildly viral today except not for reasons he wold have hoped for.

There was the clip where he said he took care of the economy just like his own business – and was owned into next week.

And then there was this clip in which he was asked a question about childcare with the proviso – you’ll hear it for yourself – that he be specific.

And … well, best have a listen for yourself (you’ll get the idea soon enough).

Q: What specific legislation will you commit to to make child care affordable? Trump: Well, I would do that and we’re sitting down, you know, I was, somebody, we had Marco Rubio and my daughter, Ivanka… But I think when you talk about the kind of numbers that I’m talking about… pic.twitter.com/v8gqLUHS2v — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 5, 2024

And here it is in full!

It prompted no end of very funny and totally on-point comebacks.

Today I asked @realDonaldTrump what he would do to solve the child care crisis. His response? Incomprehensible at best; at worst, outrageously offensive to the millions of families drowning in costs. https://t.co/zseaKUidzg — Reshma Saujani (@reshmasaujani) September 6, 2024

My job is to analyze policy. I can’t even find a complete sentence in this https://t.co/XoSSvp417M — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) September 5, 2024

Here’s my challenge to journalists over the next two months: quote Trump in full. Don’t clean him up, don’t reinterpret what he says in a more sensible way, don’t secretly editorialize. Just quote him. Let the voters see how this man’s mind doesn’t work. https://t.co/kLcRn41y84 — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) September 5, 2024

This is not The Weave. This is a physical assault on the English language. To this day, after doing business with this man, I am still dismayed about the most underreported story about this nincompoop. He is legitimately illiterate. https://t.co/rACw342hrg — YS (@NYinLA2121) September 5, 2024

I am calling bullshit on Trump being considered a serious candidate for President. This speech was full of completely off the wall moments. He is clearly gone, unwell and should be taken off the trail. It’s ridiculous that this isn’t a central part of our discourse now. https://t.co/iXOR1YlJeX — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) September 5, 2024

It really is jarring to read Trump’s comments as he actually delivers them vs. how they’re eventually cleaned up in mainstream news outlets. https://t.co/8U72rOxdUs — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 5, 2024

This is why you should ask politicians highly specific questions about how they’d actually implement things https://t.co/tgxZYts6PE — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 5, 2024

But it was surely the great Mark Hamill – not for the first (or last) time who said it best.

He always sounds like a kid giving an oral report on a book he hasn’t read. https://t.co/E1VMzgSLcV — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 5, 2024

Top marks!

I no longer need to find the right response to a trump speech, this is it, perfect. https://t.co/DdnWMYgN7M — Reg (@Redgmac) September 5, 2024

Last word to @MarkHamill.

People in my replies accusing me of tRUMP Derangement Syndrome couldn’t be more correct. I fully believe he is profoundly deranged & proves it on a daily basis. pic.twitter.com/N6iwpUrV8v — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 3, 2024

READ MORE

That ‘Walz family members vote for Trump’ story was so thin even Fox News’ Jesse Watters fact checked it

Source @MarkHamill