The Daily Mail shared the ‘shocking images’ of the Titanic disintegrating and was owned into the next century – 13 most on-point comebacks

To the world – briefly – of the Daily Mail, where the paper was shocked – shocked and stunned – at the site of the Titanic ‘disintegrating on the ocean floor’.

Shocking images reveal Titanic is disintegrating on the ocean floor pic.twitter.com/hH7LwMCddT — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 3, 2024

Extraordinary scenes!

Except it turned out it was only the Daily Mail that was shocked by it. Not only that, the post prompted some very funny and totally on-point responses, and these people surely said it best.

1.

Yeah I’ll be real that’s basically what I assumed it was up to https://t.co/eYLfpiWtDT — Erik Baker (@erikmbaker) September 5, 2024

2.

Is it shocking? It’s been underwater for 112 years. What’s it meant to do, put in bifolds and a kitchen island to keep up? https://t.co/1FOdxAnDL0 — Sarah (@SarahDuggers) September 3, 2024

3.

That’s horrible, billionaires should make every effort to visit the Titanic before it’s gone for good! https://t.co/9za3PHHr9P — ☠️ Lilith Lovett ☠️ – Famous Minority (@LilithLovett) September 4, 2024

4.

this is not shocking to me. i am entirely unbothered by this. i have never been less perturbed in my life https://t.co/1d4k1OnKiN — i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) September 5, 2024

5.

A shocking image would be the band still playing. This is expected https://t.co/QuEllzPxtn — Trey (@treydayway) September 3, 2024

6.