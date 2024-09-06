‘What’s a weird thing you find attractive in people?’ – 18 quirky turn-ons

Life r/AskReddit

Over on r/AskReddit, u/PhenomenalPancake had a question on the very personal topic of attraction.

“What’s a weird thing you find attractive in people?”

‘Weird’ is a tricky word to pin down, but Reddit users shared things they thought fit the bill. See if you agree.

1.



BJs4Bildad

2.

A visible, pulsing carotid artery. No idea why, it just feels really intimate, like “I can see your heartbeat” I probably shouldn’t be allowed out in public…

circumzenithal

3.

One crooked tooth is my weakness. Wtf is wrong with me.

Jasondigitized

4.

Bright colors. Red hair, green eyes, freckles, red lips, blushing cheeks. Basically if I was a frog I’d always go for the poisonous ones.

italjersguy

5.

Broad shoulders/backs on women.

Pich1RiLo

6.

Their big nose. I love the noses that have a lil bump on the bridge.

Lilhannahbit

7.



marlenawxoxo

8.

When women wear one specific shade of purple that i like no idea why but i saw one chick wearing it and it just seemed to be such a attractive thing afterwards.

Hot_management5284

9.