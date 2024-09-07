Derek Guy pointed out that Andrew Tate dresses like Kamala Harris – 11 stylish approvals

Twitter Andrew tate Derek Guy

Andrew Tate doesn’t seem like a man who would take kindly to criticism – even if it’s constructive.

He certainly isn’t the sort to accept being described as feminine, so we’d love to have seen his real-time reaction when menswear expert and master of the subtle burn Derek Guy responded to Tate’s horrible, petty and homophobic slur-littered rant about a stranger on the internet and Kamala Harris with an observation about his fashion choices.

andrew, have you noticed you kind of dress like her? https://t.co/s8nT6bKQMU pic.twitter.com/Rw1EcMgU1N — derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 6, 2024

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. We’re not sure it’s possible to vote in the US election if you’re under house arrest in Romania, but perhaps Kamala has a secret admirer.

Derek’s comment got a big thumbs up from Twitter/X.

This is like literally the same outfit, feels like when you realize two actresses wearing the same dress at an award show but in a, like, terrifying way https://t.co/lWOar5RyC3 pic.twitter.com/7JxGa0tN8R — merle_p (@merlep01756164) September 6, 2024

Not the first time @dieworkwear woke up and chose violence, but that here was pure fatality https://t.co/Qj0uoPIwvm pic.twitter.com/ezEZXHD01G — Michał Gostkiewicz (@mgostkiewicz) September 6, 2024

This is why ill never leave this app https://t.co/VgnSOQ3ueN — SHIVA RUPPENI (@ShivaRuppeni) September 6, 2024

Buy her sleeves are the correct size, not like his that are tight enough to look like sausages https://t.co/okbhz9zBLY — Virginie /viʁʒiˈni/ (@VDakaSini) September 6, 2024

She wears it WAY better — MeltedBarbie✨ (@MeltedDollParts) September 6, 2024

My biggest Twitter fear is not that I'll be cancelled or doxed for something I've said, but that the fashion equivalent of The Eye Of Sauron will some day look down upon my account and judge my bad fashion sense accordingly. https://t.co/IFw5kJ0JBQ — sammcpaddy.bsky.social (@P_Dawg_) September 6, 2024

At first I thought this was bait, but like… it’s accurate. damn — Griffin Barrows (@griffinbarrowsx) September 6, 2024

This guy is the best. He says SO MUCH with so little. https://t.co/id46WMucmF — Alyssa (@missalyssajules) September 6, 2024

romanian police got tired of breaking down andrew tate’s door to arrest him for sex trafficking, so they called in the menswear guy to finish the job https://t.co/vswASTUXeO — andrew (coconut front) (@tjsleakyroof) September 6, 2024

Sir, you are the wind beneath my wings. https://t.co/TlR9Vkdlfc — Stephen Blackmoore (@sblackmoore) September 6, 2024

There is gold hidden amongst the cesspool that is twitter if you know where to look for it https://t.co/1rC7CpEUVr — Mike Smith (@MikeSmith_10X) September 6, 2024

Because Derek Guy isn’t mean-spirited, he cleared something up.

Lol It's a dunk on both tbh — poordart (@poordart) September 6, 2024

it's not a dunk on either? i think it's fine for men to wear feminine clothes. just seems odd to make a rant about traditional masculinity and how harris is bad when you kind of dress like her. personally also think harris' clothes fit better. more structure. — derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 6, 2024

