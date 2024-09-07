Twitter Andrew tate Derek Guy

Derek Guy pointed out that Andrew Tate dresses like Kamala Harris – 11 stylish approvals

Poke Staff. Updated September 7th, 2024

Andrew Tate doesn’t seem like a man who would take kindly to criticism – even if it’s constructive.

He certainly isn’t the sort to accept being described as feminine, so we’d love to have seen his real-time reaction when menswear expert and master of the subtle burn Derek Guy responded to Tate’s horrible, petty and homophobic slur-littered rant about a stranger on the internet and Kamala Harris with an observation about his fashion choices.

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. We’re not sure it’s possible to vote in the US election if you’re under house arrest in Romania, but perhaps Kamala has a secret admirer.

Derek’s comment got a big thumbs up from Twitter/X.

Because Derek Guy isn’t mean-spirited, he cleared something up.

Source Derek Guy Image Derek Guy, Screengrab