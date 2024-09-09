Keir Starmer’s especially abrupt fact checking of Laura Kuenssberg had everyone cheering

Politics Keir Starmer Laura Kuenssberg

Laura Kuenssberg is back on the box and this time – for the first time – there was something different about her Sunday morning politics show on BBC1. There’s a Labour government.

So for the first time the BBC’s former political editor was interviewing prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, and a fascinating (occasionally infuriating) watch it was too.

If one moment summed it up, then it might very well be this.

And we mention it because of this particular exchange – a particularly abrupt fact check by Starmer which had everyone cheering. Well, not everyone, but you know what we’re saying.

“[The United States] understands the decision we’ve taken” Prime Minister Keir Starmer says it’s “wrong” to say the UK’s decision to suspend some arms exports to Israel has not “gone down well” with the US government#BBCLauraK https://t.co/fKVNbPX6oP pic.twitter.com/6XEQYjGepo — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 8, 2024

Ooof.

Starmer saying “you’re wrong about that” to Laura K is a fine moment. I wish they’d cut to her facial reaction. https://t.co/Ejqll1VAE4 — JWExTheSpa (@SpaJw) September 8, 2024

Kuenssberg: “It’s no secret that your decision to suspend arms sales to Israel has not gone down well across the Atlantic. It’s not made the UK govt very popular” Starmer: “You’re wrong about that” Starmer making Kuenssberg, operating on hearsay, look a fool#bbclaurak — David (@Zero_4) September 8, 2024

That moment where you're caught out talking ill-informed bollocks by someone who knows more than you. pic.twitter.com/u6JALOh7NV — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) September 8, 2024

Wow! And the way he held the eye contact for just long enough before systematically putting her back in her box. — jahodges (@ja_hodges69) September 8, 2024

Keir needs to replace the Thatcher portrait with that face. — Ben (@BenInRushcliffe) September 8, 2024

#bbclaurak Let’s be precise, @bbclaurak– You made a claim, and he told you that “You were wrong about that.” And then you looked like your cornetto had been drizzled in piss. Good to see a direct response to an unfounded claim. https://t.co/ETrdLaOCGd — The Smoking Monkey (@SmokingMonkeys) September 8, 2024

“You’re wrong about that” Bravo Keir Starmer https://t.co/IC1ZFu11V1 — John Lewis (@JohnLewisEU) September 8, 2024

“you’re wrong about that” Good, about time she was called out for her nonsense. Hope we see more of it. — Geraint (@Geraint2019) September 8, 2024

I love the categorical “you’re wrong about that!” From @Keir_Starmer to @bbclaurak …because she fcking is. — Shosh‍‍‍‍‍‍ (@shoshanade) September 8, 2024

After years of vapid shits and giggles with Boris Johnson and the ten Tory PMs we’ve had in the last year or however many it is, it’s taken a Labour PM to prompt Kuenssberg into attempting the art of a rigorous political interview, which involved blaming him for all their mess. — Brendan May (@bmay) September 8, 2024

Keir Starmer saying “You’re wrong about that!” to #bbclaurak. Bloody brilliant. Her face said it all. — Andy (@YaphamRoad) September 8, 2024

Love it when Keir says 'you're wrong about that'. Laura's face! https://t.co/jb3Qqo3p26 — Ben (@BenInRushcliffe) September 8, 2024

And people also liked his reply to this.

A grown up, normal answer to a monumentally silly and vacuous question, even by the standards of this particular interviewer. https://t.co/DWkhywEctZ — Brendan May (@bmay) September 8, 2024

To conclude …

Please cut Laura Kuenssberg some slack – after all, the interview with me is the first time in her career that she has tried to hold a Prime Minister to account.#BBCLauraK — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 8, 2024

Source @BBCPolitics