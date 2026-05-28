What’s something popular right now that you secretly can’t stand? – 17 trends that people privately hate

Round Ups r/AskReddit

The modern world can often feel like a bizarre place, full of confusing slang and baffling trends. And if you’re feeling alienated by it all, you’re not alone.

According to the research of Ashamed_Profit8640, plenty of people have a low opinion of popular fads. And we know this because they put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something popular right now that you secretly can’t stand?’

Get ready to see red, here are the top replies…

1.

‘Podcast clips where everyone sounds like they’re unveiling some profound truth, and it’s basically just “drink water” and “go outside.”’

-DesignerAbigail800

2.

‘Streamers that go around harassing people and being a nuisance.’

-Ordinary_Device_5131

3.

‘Uncanny valley plastic surgery.’

-gargolito

4.

‘People adding ‘maxxing’ to words 🙃’

-tew1109

5.

‘Seeing kindness as a weakness, and believing in your superiority is an excuse for cruelty and exploitation.’

-culturewarptsd

6.

‘YouTube stuff my kids watch where there’s a brainrot bullshit on the right side and a random video game or some shit on the right. ‘They don’t have anything to do with each other. Just two completely random videos playing at the same time’

-EntertainmentTrue588

7.

‘Fucking AI. ‘It’s literally not even artificial intelligence. It’s a learning model that copies patterns and spits them back out’

-DrunkenPunchline

8.

‘The broccoli haircuts on boys. And the one where they shave the sides short so it’s like a line on their head.’

-throwaway842351

9.