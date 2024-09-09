The National Trust just bit back at the Daily Mail’s ‘vegan backlash’ story and it’s truly scrumptious

News daily mail national trust

The National Trust isn’t just there for its more predictable pleasures, such as glorious country houses, beautiful gardens and stunning coastal walks. Oh no.

It’s also an absolute treat on Twitter. Except, when we say National Trust, who we are really talking about here is the National Trust’s director of communications, Celia Richardson (or @CeliaRichards0n if you prefer).

And this particular episode was truly scrumptious, after the Daily Mail told its readers about a National Trust ‘backlash’ over plans to make half its food VEGAN (their capitals, obviously).

And we mention it because @CeliaRichards0n really wasn’t taking it lying down.

For those asking, the ‘fierce backlash last night’ entailed two information requests to our press office. One from the Daily Mail and one from the Daily Telegraph. Please remember to vote in this year’s National Trust AGM. pic.twitter.com/ojQE3sfvrW — Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) September 7, 2024

Boom.

And she wasn’t finished there, after the Daily Telegraph published this.

Over to @CeliaRichards0n.

Again, the National Trust did not secretly make its scones vegan. All recipes are published. The Daily Mail broke the ‘secret’ story 4 years after publishing our classic scone recipe, which doesn’t include butter, under the headline ‘truly scrumptious.’ https://t.co/IqW57yfwmg — Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) September 7, 2024

And she still wasn’t finished. There was also this.

It’s true members will vote on increasing our menu from 40% to 50% plant based. It’s not true that we have secret recipes – that would be illegal. We’ve had no fierce backlash, and we will survive being called silly & attention-seeking by Jacob Rees-Mogg. https://t.co/ZrdXPDTBOA — Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) September 7, 2024

And this.

For the record. And I want to be very open and honest about this: All National Trust apples are vegan. https://t.co/4witw7CWl4 — Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) September 7, 2024

And this!

Hello, one of those bots I was just talking about. Love to the @outoutout753 family and also who funds you? https://t.co/eiGPOfwfSj — Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) September 7, 2024

And it got no end of love from people like this.

you must have to be on constant scone alert! How wearisome, and yet…..how delicious. — Sue Mayo (@sue_mayo) September 8, 2024

Which prompted the perfect reply.

I am on constant scone alert. This is the reality of a career in currant affairs. I’ll get my coat… https://t.co/Poy2hT08Yu — Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) September 8, 2024

Truly the cherry on the cake.

After another weekend of made-up media stories to undermine the National Trust, our boss is setting off on the #GreatNorthRun to fundraise for the cause. Her integrity is one of the main reasons public trust in the institution has grown so much in recent years. https://t.co/AdH27WkSAq — Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) September 8, 2024

We’re with @DeborahMeaden.

And more to the point… what’s wrong with Vegan scones? If people didn’t notice and no animal was harmed? Do they need to check with the daily Mail every time they change a recipe?? I mean… seriously? https://t.co/wQ2j7ViV3R — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) September 7, 2024

Follow @CeliaRichards0n here!

Source/images @CeliaRichards0n