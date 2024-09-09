News daily mail national trust

The National Trust just bit back at the Daily Mail’s ‘vegan backlash’ story and it’s truly scrumptious

John Plunkett. Updated September 9th, 2024

The National Trust isn’t just there for its more predictable pleasures, such as glorious country houses, beautiful gardens and stunning coastal walks. Oh no.

It’s also an absolute treat on Twitter. Except, when we say National Trust, who we are really talking about here is the National Trust’s director of communications, Celia Richardson (or @CeliaRichards0n if you prefer).

And this particular episode was truly scrumptious, after the Daily Mail told its readers about a National Trust ‘backlash’ over plans to make half its food VEGAN (their capitals, obviously).

And we mention it because @CeliaRichards0n really wasn’t taking it lying down.

Boom.

And she wasn’t finished there, after the Daily Telegraph published this.

Over to @CeliaRichards0n.

And she still wasn’t finished. There was also this.

And this.

And this!

And it got no end of love from people like this.

Which prompted the perfect reply.

Truly the cherry on the cake.

We’re with @DeborahMeaden.

Source/images @CeliaRichards0n