JD Vance’s ‘illegal immigrants are eating people’s pets’ BS is nothing less than racist dog-whistling

US JD Vance

As well as being the vice presidential nominee, JD Vance is the senator for Ohio.

It was in that capacity that he decided to spread vile rumours about the Haitian community while sharing a clip of himself at a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing.

In the video, he only refers to stresses on the system in Springfield, Ohio, but the text he added is astonishing.

The police must be very busy dealing with all these reports of pet abductions.

And what might be the impeccable source for this information now being shared by many high-profile Republicans? Bloomsberg? Associated Press? The BBC?

correct me if I'm wrong but the "report" Vance refers to appears to be nothing more than an unconfirmed Facebook post https://t.co/1R6kCj9LzD pic.twitter.com/CUxysJh8XZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 9, 2024

The outrageously racist narrative was amplified by the usual suspects.

Looks like Putin’s boys are all-in on the Haitian cat hoax. pic.twitter.com/5oNQo1fAff — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 9, 2024

He just had a constituent shoot up a school in his district. But this is what he’s focused on today. This post perfectly sums up the MAGA movement and the current Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/cv48URMj78 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 9, 2024

Ted left his dog Snowflake behind when he fled to Cancun after the power was out in Texas and it was freezing. pic.twitter.com/o2MaX2OWPS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 9, 2024

It’s not a case of gullible idiots sharing something they believe to be true. It’s far worse than that.

Seeing some people saying, Hey, JD Vance and MAGA and GOP types “fell for” the fake story from Springfield, Ohio, about Haitians stealing and eating Real Americans’™️ cats. They didn’t “fall for” anything. They eagerly embraced a fake story. Why? To promote nativism and racism. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 9, 2024

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

FYI: Republicans have made up a story about Hatian immigrants eating people's pets, which the local police in the town in question have debunked. They're still running with it though because they legitimately think that being narrow-minded is the same thing as being funny. https://t.co/FzPJVhs6Pb — Hank Green (@hankgreen) September 9, 2024

BREAKING A newly taken photo of the duck eating Haitian immigrants from Ohio was just released. pic.twitter.com/6m4n4gXxKD — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 9, 2024

Here is an idea: If you are running for VP, maybe stop for 30 seconds and figure out if something is true before posting https://t.co/ciKoM3BgXM pic.twitter.com/MLs50CLQ55 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 9, 2024

As a high profile cat I've suddenly had messages warning me about Haitians eating pet cats in Ohio. This seemed weird so I assumed it was something to do with the Trump campaign; sure enough: https://t.co/6l4tGZalt8 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 9, 2024

MAGA today are screaming about ducks being killed in a park instead of the children that were just killed in a school. Sums up perfectly what kind of people they really are. — Bizarre Lazar (@BizarreLazar) September 9, 2024

All GOP fan fiction: • No local police reports of pets being stolen • Man mentioning the ducks is a local podcaster promoting his mayoral bid • Photo *taken in Columbus* of the guy holding the duck isn't an immigrant • Woman arrested for eating a cat isn't an immigrant https://t.co/dUjAMTxlff pic.twitter.com/kMAoZLIm2w — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) September 9, 2024

There is literally no evidence a Haitian illegal immigrant has eaten someone’s pet. This is just pure racism. https://t.co/pelDfbgnWk — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) September 9, 2024

I want to be very clear that what @JDVance said about Haitian immigrants this morning is straight up Nazi shit. When you accuse people of being savages who are 'not like us', that is the kind of thing that leads to pogroms and Tulsa and Rosewood.

Everyone should condemn it. — Laura Chapin (@LauraChapin) September 9, 2024

