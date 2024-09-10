US JD Vance

JD Vance’s ‘illegal immigrants are eating people’s pets’ BS is nothing less than racist dog-whistling

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 10th, 2024

As well as being the vice presidential nominee, JD Vance is the senator for Ohio.

It was in that capacity that he decided to spread vile rumours about the Haitian community while sharing a clip of himself at a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing.

In the video, he only refers to stresses on the system in Springfield, Ohio, but the text he added is astonishing.

Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio. Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn't be in this country. Where is our border czar?

The police must be very busy dealing with all these reports of pet abductions.

Oh!

And what might be the impeccable source for this information now being shared by many high-profile Republicans? Bloomsberg? Associated Press? The BBC?

Oh!

The outrageously racist narrative was amplified by the usual suspects.

It’s not a case of gullible idiots sharing something they believe to be true. It’s far worse than that.

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

