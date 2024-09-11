Dave Grohl’s had a child outside of his marriage and it’s not what he did but how he announced it that prompted so many funny responses

Celebrity Dave Grohl

Music news, now, and the revelation that Dave Grohl has announced on social media that he has become the father of a baby girl.

Congratulations, Dave! Except the mother isn’t his wife, Jordan Blum, whom he married in 2003 and with whom he already has three daughters.

Oh.

And it wasn’t what the Foo Fighters frontman has done that prompted so much mockery – the general response was one of plunging disappointment – but the way that he chose to announce it (well, mostly).

Because he did it like this, over on Instagram.

It turned out that two wrongs – one entirely unforgivable, the other just misjudged – still don’t make a right.

And these were the funniest things people were saying in response.

1.

personally i would use a serif font to admit to a betrayal of this magnitude https://t.co/h0q1kitEVB — multitudecontainer (@lllliatttt) September 10, 2024

2.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” I’m crying, why is Dave Grohl using the passive voice, wow I hate when I simply *become* the father of a new baby daughter born outside of my marriage, whomst amongst us — Paige H (@outpaigeous) September 10, 2024

3.

dave grohl logging onto instagram: pic.twitter.com/ifyfUhC1Jb — sleepytime vanilla (@miacockucci) September 10, 2024

4.

can we please stop jumping to conclusions re: dave grohl. he didn’t say he had sex with another woman. they might’ve done IVF. — jos (@josiahhughes) September 10, 2024

5.

I had no idea Dave Grohl was a liar, but this speaks for itself pic.twitter.com/DInY2hlBPe — helen qu’elle heure (@uberjnet) September 10, 2024

6.

Notice Dave Grohl is trending…..quickly check to make sure he’s not dead……then realize his wife will take care of that part — Andrew Rush (@TheAndrewRush) September 10, 2024

7.

dave grohl after admitting to cheating on his wife and having a new child through an instagram text post pic.twitter.com/L0OKFGOA1p — mads (@jokerforaday) September 10, 2024

8.

dave grohl didn’t even pull out from that tour when he broke his leg she must have been bad — craig reynolds (@reynlord) September 10, 2024

9.