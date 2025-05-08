This Maga’s conspiracy theory comeback wasn’t the slam-dunk they thought it was and it’s a self-own so big you can see it from the moon

Science conspiracy theories magas

Conspiracy theory of the day is surely this, the suggestion that it’s not exposure to the sun which causes skin cancer – oh no – it’s actually the sunscreen that does it.

And to think, we’ve been slapping on the factor 50 all this time and it’s having precisely the reverse effect of the one we were hoping for.

Well, it would be if it was true, obviously, but it’s complete nonsense.

Some people still weren’t buying the science, however, including this Maga whose attempt to have the final word was a self-own so magnificent you can see it from the moon. The one we landed on.

It was shared by @chrisdmowrey who said: ‘It’s just unbelievable what we subject ourselves to on this site.’

Wait for it …

Mega (Maga?) oof!

Bruhhh…plants need sunlight to survive and animals have fur over their skin ‍♂️ — Ian (@theInfamousIan) May 7, 2025

Evolution deniers are so wild — sp*ceghost (@spaceghost) May 7, 2025

Cool. Elephants – They cover themselves with mud or dust, which acts as a natural sunscreen Hippos – They secrete a reddish fluid that acts as a natural sunscreen and often stay submerged in water during peak sunlight Rhinoceros – Like elephants, they wallow in mud to shield… — Donso (@snjwieiiwidje) May 8, 2025

“Grok, how fur works? Also, generate image of Donald Trump in a Captain America suit saying he loves me.” — Jeff Munn (@Sober_Atheist) May 7, 2025

READ MORE

A bigoted Maga shared her fury at an ‘all gender restroom’ and was gloriously owned into next year

Source @chrisdmowrey