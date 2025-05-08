Science conspiracy theories magas

This Maga’s conspiracy theory comeback wasn’t the slam-dunk they thought it was and it’s a self-own so big you can see it from the moon

John Plunkett. Updated May 8th, 2025

Conspiracy theory of the day is surely this, the suggestion that it’s not exposure to the sun which causes skin cancer – oh no – it’s actually the sunscreen that does it.

And to think, we’ve been slapping on the factor 50 all this time and it’s having precisely the reverse effect of the one we were hoping for.

Well, it would be if it was true, obviously, but it’s complete nonsense.

Some people still weren’t buying the science, however, including this Maga whose attempt to have the final word was a self-own so magnificent you can see it from the moon. The one we landed on.

It was shared by @chrisdmowrey who said: ‘It’s just unbelievable what we subject ourselves to on this site.’

Wait for it …

Mega (Maga?) oof!

