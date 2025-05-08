Stewart Lee on why he wouldn’t work in the US is a chilling indicator of precisely where we are right now

Celebrity donald trump Stewart Lee

Not the first time we’ve featured Stewart Lee on these pages and we’re sure it won’t be the last.

Usually it’s Lee talking about James Corden, say, or Jeremy Clarkson, and very entertaining it is too.

Except this time – in discussion with the estimable Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy – it’s rather more serious than all that. Still funny, obviously, but also a chilling indicator of precisely where we are right now.

“I wouldn’t work in the States at the moment.” Comedian Stewart Lee says he would fear being “locked up” if he performed his comedy in President Trump’s America. In this episode of Ways to Change the World with Krishnan Guru-Murthy he also discusses the state of comedy today. pic.twitter.com/QQKfp2vfnk — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) May 7, 2025

And you don’t have to be a big Stewart Lee fan to realise there really is only one response to that.

“These days, if you tell a joke in America, you’ll be arrested and you’ll be thrown in jail” — Shrouded Hand (@ShroudedHand) May 7, 2025

Bravo!

Or maybe this …

You know what it is, Stu?

It’s political correctness gone mad…

https://t.co/Ie57P0rgMl — Trent Renfrough (@ElfwickDraws) May 7, 2025

