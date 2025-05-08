Is this dog brave or incredibly foolish? You decide
Over on TikTok, Deanos Version – @slcrannie – shared a 44-second clip that proves not all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear a collar.
He wrote –
One wrong move and it’s all over…😊
The suspense is everything …
@slcrannie One wrong move and it's all over…😊
Like they say – fortune favours the brave.
TikTok users enjoyed the drama.
“Tho I walk through the valley of the shadow of death……” 😂😂😂
RandyStroesser735
I was on the edge of my seat for this one!! 😂
GordonMintz
The suspense was electrifying!!!
John_Sligo
The cat is like, ‘remember this kindness I have bestowed upon you on this day’.
MrsTomka
🤣🤣🤣🤣 Safety first . . . no sudden movements lol
cr8ive
The music and tension had my heart pounding 😂😂😂
LibbieLoves
The epitome of “once bitten twice shy” 😂
FionaTeasdale
Cat was like ‘make one wrong move and make my day’ 😼
TracyKing
Mission impossible was just made possible 👌
Daved4478
Cat looking at him like why you walking like that? Excuse me human the dog is broken.
Walker
StellyBelly gave it quite the compliment. Or really dissed these TV shows.
This has more drama and suspense and was more thrilling than Yellow Jackets, Succession, and VPR put together!!!
Source @slcrannie Image Screengrab