If you’ve never noticed Trump’s ‘neck pussy’ before (or even if you have) the presidential debate was a horrific treat

John Plunkett. Updated September 11th, 2024

Readers of a sensitive disposition, look away now.

We’ve written before – a long time ago – about the phenomenon of Donald Trump’s ‘neck pussy’ (don’t say we didn’t warn you!)

But never has it been quite so in evidence as during the first presidential debate between the White House wannabe and vice president, Kamala Harris.

And it really is the ultimate ‘once seen, never unseen’.

The horror, the horror.

Only one question remained.

Source @twitmercan