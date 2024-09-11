If you’ve never noticed Trump’s ‘neck pussy’ before (or even if you have) the presidential debate was a horrific treat
Readers of a sensitive disposition, look away now.
We’ve written before – a long time ago – about the phenomenon of Donald Trump’s ‘neck pussy’ (don’t say we didn’t warn you!)
But never has it been quite so in evidence as during the first presidential debate between the White House wannabe and vice president, Kamala Harris.
And it really is the ultimate ‘once seen, never unseen’.
Trump’s neck p*ssy is crazy tonight pic.twitter.com/2XMyZr3Y8B
— Travis (@twitmercan) September 11, 2024
The horror, the horror.
thanks now I can’t unsee it
— Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) September 11, 2024
It’s pulsing. The neck-vag is angry.
— Kisha (@HonnyDipp) September 11, 2024
LOG OFF NNNEEEOOWWW
— Fine boy, no pimple!!! (@MOtule) September 11, 2024
Apparently, Trump ties come with free Cameltoe
— DumpTrump (@DumpDrumpf20) September 11, 2024
Sheeeesh pic.twitter.com/JSsxAL6bSA
— kehlan8 (@kehlanate) September 11, 2024
Only one question remained.
how can i delete someone else’s tweet https://t.co/cU7vV3CLdO
— river (@nblmparker) September 11, 2024
