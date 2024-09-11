If you’ve never noticed Trump’s ‘neck pussy’ before (or even if you have) the presidential debate was a horrific treat

US donald trump US elections

Readers of a sensitive disposition, look away now.

We’ve written before – a long time ago – about the phenomenon of Donald Trump’s ‘neck pussy’ (don’t say we didn’t warn you!)

But never has it been quite so in evidence as during the first presidential debate between the White House wannabe and vice president, Kamala Harris.

And it really is the ultimate ‘once seen, never unseen’.

Trump’s neck p*ssy is crazy tonight pic.twitter.com/2XMyZr3Y8B — Travis (@twitmercan) September 11, 2024

The horror, the horror.

thanks now I can’t unsee it — Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) September 11, 2024

It’s pulsing. The neck-vag is angry. — Kisha (@HonnyDipp) September 11, 2024

LOG OFF NNNEEEOOWWW — Fine boy, no pimple!!! (@MOtule) September 11, 2024

Apparently, Trump ties come with free Cameltoe — DumpTrump (@DumpDrumpf20) September 11, 2024

Only one question remained.

how can i delete someone else’s tweet https://t.co/cU7vV3CLdO — river (@nblmparker) September 11, 2024

