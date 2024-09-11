US donald trump kamala harris US elections

If you only watch 6 seconds of the jaw-dropping Harris-Trump debate, then make it these 6 seconds (you won’t regret it)

John Plunkett. Updated September 11th, 2024

The first US presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump well and truly lived up (or down, depending on how you look at it) to expectations.

There was no shortage of moments that went wildly viral, basically all of them at the expense of the Republican felon, sorry, challenger.

We’ve rounded up all of our favourite responses here, but if you only have time (or the willpower) to watch one exchange, then make it this one, six seconds to send your head spinning.

Here it is with just a little bit more contest (all 31 seconds of it) and no, it doesn’t make any more sense. Obviously.

We really didn’t see that coming! And neither did anyone else.

