If you only watch 6 seconds of the jaw-dropping Harris-Trump debate, then make it these 6 seconds (you won’t regret it)

The first US presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump well and truly lived up (or down, depending on how you look at it) to expectations.

There was no shortage of moments that went wildly viral, basically all of them at the expense of the Republican felon, sorry, challenger.

We’ve rounded up all of our favourite responses here, but if you only have time (or the willpower) to watch one exchange, then make it this one, six seconds to send your head spinning.

One of the great moments in American oratory pic.twitter.com/8uW6y4EIFL — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) September 11, 2024

Here it is with just a little bit more contest (all 31 seconds of it) and no, it doesn’t make any more sense. Obviously.

Here’s the entire exchange that started with Kamala pointing out how Trump’s rallies are both nuts and boring, Trump losing his shit and saying they are the most incredible rallies in history before spreading the hoax about Haitian immigrants eating cats and dogs, and then David… pic.twitter.com/kiWBoca4ym — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 11, 2024

We really didn’t see that coming! And neither did anyone else.

I LOVE THE INTERNET!!! pic.twitter.com/6wNGaxLTzL — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) September 10, 2024

78 seconds of pure art pic.twitter.com/xvpOgo0eCk — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) September 11, 2024

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats.” pic.twitter.com/vHcyvxoBDC — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 11, 2024

You can literally pinpoint the exact moment where Trump lost the debate. pic.twitter.com/yzNV9BCpu9 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 11, 2024

“DID YOU EAT MY PET DOG?” pic.twitter.com/ApGumOESs2 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 11, 2024

“They’re eating the dogs!” Said the dumbest fucking candidate in American fucking history — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) September 11, 2024

