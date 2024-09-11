Trump’s ‘eating cats and dogs’ rant prompted no end of mockery but Armando Iannucci’s A++ comeback took the biscuit

US Armando iannucci donald trump US elections

As you may very well already be aware, there were lots of memorable moments from the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, but none moreso than the Trump’s rant about migrants eating cats and dogs.

78 seconds of pure art pic.twitter.com/xvpOgo0eCk — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) September 11, 2024

And it prompted no end of funny comebacks. Seriously, no end!

1.

I can’t believe “they’re eating the dogs” was a REBUTTAL to “You say weird stuff at your rallies” — Kylie Brakeman (@deadeyebrakeman) September 11, 2024

2.

IN SPRINGFIELD THEY’RE EATING THE DOGS pic.twitter.com/x0E8xSNQAV — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) September 11, 2024

3.

Has anyone ever won a debate by shouting “they’re eating the dogs” — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 11, 2024

4.

"And then he said, 'They’re eating the dogs! They’re eating the pets!'" pic.twitter.com/hwgDSejs1c — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) September 11, 2024

5.

"They're eating the dogs" The best line ever spoken during a presidential debate. pic.twitter.com/Ft4GQHti2u — Neo-Kenny (@Neo_Kenny_) September 11, 2024

6.

THEY’RE TAKING THE DOGS AND EATING THEM pic.twitter.com/xbalSRjLCd — Sal Gentile (@salgentile) September 11, 2024

7.

"They're eating the dogs!" Said the dumbest fucking candidate in American fucking history — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) September 11, 2024

8.

"There was a dog called Lassie. A tough dog, a beautiful dog, a good dog. Saved a lot of kids. Thousands of kids. You've never seen numbers like it. That dog has now been eaten in Springfield Ohio because of her government" x pic.twitter.com/uyaLjZLTt4 — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) September 11, 2024

9.

Donald Trump: They’re eating the dogs! They’re eating the cats! pic.twitter.com/f2qv6G3Nns — Patty (@pattykkot) September 11, 2024

But we reckon Armando Iannucci – taking a break from putting Elon Musk in his place – said it best.

‘Dog-whistle politics’ is meant to be just a metaphor. https://t.co/qo65GFROE1 — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 11, 2024

Boom.

Hang on a minute. He actually said the pet eating thing. I honestly thought it was a spoof. https://t.co/77T0XeA991 — Ben Unwin (@tenbuckben) September 11, 2024

His response to the fact check was hilarious, "I saw it on the TV" — Steven Wilson (@StevenWilson777) September 11, 2024

Oh yes!

This will go down in history as one of the worst debate moments “they’re eating the dogs…they’re eating the cats” pic.twitter.com/Q3DzMGMgBR — #TheResistance (@SocialPowerOne1) September 11, 2024

To conclude …

What a split screen. I mean. pic.twitter.com/pKW39fDfoh — Annika Brockschmidt (@ardenthistorian) September 11, 2024

