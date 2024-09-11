Hello, police? We’d like to report a murder. 47 favourite reactions to the Harris-Trump debate

Politics donald trump kamala harris us election

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have gone head to head in a debate in Philadelphia, moderated by ABC News’ David Muir and Linsey Davis.

Kamala Harris is used to taking on predators, fraudsters, and corporate stooges. Come to think of it — tonight’s debate is no different. — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) September 11, 2024

Over the 90 minutes, amongst other things, Trump –

Claimed that immigrants are eating people’s pets in Ohio Accused Democrats of allowing post-birth abortions Said he has ‘a concept of a plan’ to replace the Affordable Care Act Admitted to meeting with Putin after his term in office Boasted about getting on well with Viktor Orbán

Holy shit. Donald Trump just admitted to meeting with Putin after he left office!! pic.twitter.com/zu1qPcMVhU — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 11, 2024

Surprise, surprise – DonOld thought he won it – and that it had been biased against him.

"[Kamala Harris] wants to do another debate because she got beaten so bad tonight, I don't know if we're going to do another one. I wouldn't mind…" Trump speaking to the press right now in the spin room — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 11, 2024

Frankly, he didn’t even impress his own supporters.

Just spoke with Lindsey Graham in the spin room he said the debate team

should be fired and Trump was unprepared. “disaster” — Tim Miller (@Timodc) September 11, 2024

Fox hosts admit Trump had a bad night. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 11, 2024

Hume: Make no mistake about it, Trump had a bad night… This is pretty much her night pic.twitter.com/SbeJGESZYu — Acyn (@Acyn) September 11, 2024

The polls (and the evidence of our eyes and ears) suggest Kamala Harris won the debate, convincingly.

CNN Flash poll on who won the debate Kamala Harris: 63% Trump: 37% pic.twitter.com/LYTfn3vbGj — Acyn (@Acyn) September 11, 2024

It was the hottest topic in town*, and these comments say it all.

Donald Trump is too emotional to be president. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 11, 2024

This debate was so bad, Nancy Pelosi is quietly working the phones to get Trump out of the race. — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) September 11, 2024

Trump was trying to really reach millennials by referencing their favorite book series, See Dick & Jane, their favorite dictator, Viktor Orban, and reminding them how much they wanted to overturn Roe v. Wade the last 52 years of their lives. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 11, 2024

He's losing it and it's a beautiful thing. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) September 11, 2024

Donald takes an extra couple of Lieagra before every debate because he has Lieabaetes#Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/AWdKX4BJza — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) September 10, 2024

he showed up to this debate and said they’re executing babies after birth and also they’re eating pets that’s what he said a guy running for president said that — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) September 11, 2024

Donald Trump is very upset he wasn’t too incarcerated to attend tonight’s debate. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 11, 2024

"She wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens who are in prison" is the WILDEST thing I've ever heard in any debate. EVER. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 11, 2024

If Mike Pence has the courage, Trump could still win this debate. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 11, 2024

Matt Gaetz and Tulsi Gabbard were great with Trump’s debate prep. Great work. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 11, 2024

Is it good when your spinners say you sucked? https://t.co/mAEn7vqQhQ — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 11, 2024

moderator: you have 1 minute trump:pic.twitter.com/UyQvWBEbs3 — drew (@hydratedangel) September 11, 2024

When I send you this, I know you f*cking lying #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/urfezRPr6P — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) September 11, 2024

Lindsey: "Didn't you have a plan to prepare him?" Debate team: "We had concepts of a plan." — Autarkh (@Autarkh) September 11, 2024

Gotta stay on my toes in case my mom is still trying to abort me. #Debate2024 — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) September 11, 2024

Trump Debate Team: stay calm, focused, stay on policy, stay serious, focused Trump: they are eating dogs — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) September 11, 2024

Trump Post Debate Team: that went well. So on brand and message. Glad you mentioned where you read she isn’t black. https://t.co/BPGLnILtBg — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) September 11, 2024

Liza Minnelli has outlived fears that US democracy is dead. Kamala Harris is wiping the floor with Trump in tonight’s debate.#Debate2024 — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) September 11, 2024

GOP: Should we agree to schedule a second debate? Trump Team: Are you out of your fu*king mind?!!!! — Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) September 11, 2024

24.