Politics donald trump kamala harris us election

Hello, police? We’d like to report a murder. 47 favourite reactions to the Harris-Trump debate

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 11th, 2024

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have gone head to head in a debate in Philadelphia, moderated by ABC News’ David Muir and Linsey Davis.

Over the 90 minutes, amongst other things, Trump –

Claimed that immigrants are eating people’s pets in Ohio

Accused Democrats of allowing post-birth abortions

Said he has ‘a concept of a plan’ to replace the Affordable Care Act

Admitted to meeting with Putin after his term in office

Boasted about getting on well with Viktor Orbán

Surprise, surprise – DonOld thought he won it – and that it had been biased against him.

Frankly, he didn’t even impress his own supporters.

The polls (and the evidence of our eyes and ears) suggest Kamala Harris won the debate, convincingly.

It was the hottest topic in town*, and these comments say it all.

*the internet

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

Article Pages: 1 2