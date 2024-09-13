Gen Z are taking over marketing for these businesses and everyone is loving it, fr

Social Media advertising funny TikTok

Businesses across the UK are embracing a new and highly effective marketing strategy by handing their social media accounts over to their youngest employees. The resulting scripts (combined with some hilariously deadpan delivery) are straight vibes, as they would have it.

Currys effort in particular opened the floodgates for some absolute gems, after TikTok users found themselves falling for the new advertisement:

Okay but he actually sold that air fryer to me.

georgina pascoe

Bussin’ video my g no cap.

Post Office

*Fills in application form to work at Currys*

Maddy Lucy Dann

THIS is marketing.

Tyler

You can find a whole load more by searching for #GenZScript on TikTok, but here’s a handful of award winners – in our opinion, at least.

We have our doubts about using the word G.O.A.T for sandwiches, but you do you, Co-op.

They’ve got riz.

