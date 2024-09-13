Social Media advertising funny TikTok
Gen Z are taking over marketing for these businesses and everyone is loving it, fr
Businesses across the UK are embracing a new and highly effective marketing strategy by handing their social media accounts over to their youngest employees. The resulting scripts (combined with some hilariously deadpan delivery) are straight vibes, as they would have it.
@currys The end #genz #genzlife #currys #tech #uk #fyp #viral ♬ original sound – Currys
Currys effort in particular opened the floodgates for some absolute gems, after TikTok users found themselves falling for the new advertisement:
Okay but he actually sold that air fryer to me.
georgina pascoe
Bussin’ video my g no cap.
Post Office
*Fills in application form to work at Currys*
Maddy Lucy Dann
THIS is marketing.
Tyler
You can find a whole load more by searching for #GenZScript on TikTok, but here’s a handful of award winners – in our opinion, at least.
@northumberlandzoo Our Zoo Directors didn’t understand the assignment. #genz #genzmarketing #viral #fyp #funny #marketing ♬ Jazz Bossa Nova – TOKYO Lonesome Blue
@universityofleeds Pop off, Jason #LeedsUni #UniversityOfLeeds #Leeds #CampusTour #GenZ #CapCut ♬ original sound – University of Leeds
@fyfieldmanor I can confirm she understood nothing she said #staycation #bedandbreakfast #snallbusiness #genz #oldhouse #uk ♬ original sound – Fyfield Manor B&B
@beamishmuseum This is slay #genz #slay #demure #fyp #viral #genzlife #sweet ♬ original sound – Beamish Museum
@ema_airport Slay Ioan #EMA #EastMidlandsAirport #Aviation #GenZ #GenZSlang ♬ Elevator Music – Bohoman
We have our doubts about using the word G.O.A.T for sandwiches, but you do you, Co-op.
@coopuk Someone understood the assignment #GenZ #GenZScript #FYP #Viral ♬ original sound – Co-op
They’ve got riz.
READ MORE
People are loving this home-made TikTok ad for an Irish sportswear shop
Source #GenZScript Image Screengrab, Screengrab